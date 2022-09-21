Industries

    Joburg Film Festival opens registrations for youth programme

    21 Sep 2022
    The Joburg Film Festival (JFF) has opened registrations for the JFF Youth and Audience Development programme that will see workshops take place all across Gauteng.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    In line with prioritising growth and development for young upcoming African filmmakers, the JFF Youth and Audience Programme will conduct a series of skills development and empowerment workshops for these creatives.

    The programme aims to create strong links between young people and the film, TV and new digital media and content industries. It also allows participants to discover the powerful impact of collaborative filmmaking.

    Source:
    European Film Festival returns in hybrid form

    23 hours ago

    The programme gives them various business and career opportunities in the film and TV content value chain whilst providing capacity-building opportunities and creating new jobs for youth in and from our communities.

    Furthermore, the programme aims to provide access to meaningful training, mentorship and internship opportunities that will not only focus on the creative side of film and content production, but also on the business of how to monetize their ideas and content.


    Aimed at youth between the ages of 18 and 35 who are students or young and aspirant filmmakers from previously disadvantaged communities, the programme workshops cover a myriad of topics including directing, performance, story and conceptualisation, production, editing and animation just to name a few.
    Source:
    Report: Black women, young people still excluded from meaningful ownership in film and TV

    14 Sep 2022

    Registration is now open for the programme that will commence with a two-day filmmaking workshop, as well as a two-day acting workshop on 8 and 9 October in Sedibeng, followed by the West Rand on 22 and 23 October, Ekurhuleni on 5 and 6 November, and Tshwane on 26 and 27 November, with the Johannesburg regional session taking place in January 2023.

    Participants are required to reside in the township/city hosting the event and have a valid Matric Certificate. Anyone between 18 - 35 is eligible to register to attend for free here.

    Source © Adobo Magazine South Africa is ranked 13th overall in the Cannes Lions rankings
    Cannes Lions Rankings: SA up one position to 13th

    By 15 Sep 2022

    All registered young filmmakers can also participate in the exciting new Young Voices Short Film Competition themed, “What inspires you about your township?”.

    Three winners will be selected from across the five regions and will receive a range of prizes with one selected filmmaker receiving a scholarship and other valuable prizes. Details on how to submit your film and eligibility requirements can be found on the JFF website.

