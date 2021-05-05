MLA announces launch of Cape Town office

Lillian Bususu, the graduate placement manager at IIE Rosebank College, takes us through the ins, outs and benefits of an excellent cover letter and CV, as well as key elements that should not be included, the importance of attention to detail and keeping applications relevant and to the point.Issued by Rosebank College
Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable.
Nina Morris-Lee and Samantha Bernhardi
Samantha Bernhardi, a seasoned agent based in Cape Town has decided to close her well-known business, Samantha Bernhardi Artists Management, which she has nurtured over a period of 15 years, to join the MLA team and lead the Cape Town office. Samantha is a highly respected agent and much loved by her actors and peers alike. As Associate Agent, Samantha will work hand-in-hand with the MLA team in Johannesburg to ensure seamless opportunities for its selected roster of multilingual and diverse talent.
“This was an opportunity I was not prepared to miss. MLA has a stellar reputation representing some of the best in the business. In these challenging times, innovation and collaboration are key to future success. I am looking forward to being part of the incredibly dynamic and successful MLA team,” says Bernhardi.
At the beginning of this year, in a bold move, MLA became an exclusive representation agency, resulting in a situation in which dual representation in different cities within South Africa was no longer an option for the talent pool managed by the agency.
Says Nina Morris-Lee, CEO of MLA: “Opening a Cape Town office just makes sense as does having Samantha on the ground representing us. I felt that although single representation is the right way to work, it was compromising our Cape Town actors and restricting our Johannesburg actors from certain briefs that were not reaching us. I believe that all the actors we represent, regardless of where they are located, have to be given the opportunity to audition on all work available. I’m extremely excited about this new chapter in the story of MLA’s success, and look forward to Samantha being part of the team.”
MLA Cape Town, in association with Samantha Bernhardi, begins operating on 4 May 2021.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.