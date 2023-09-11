MusicExchange: Louise Carver presents Home Tour Live

She sought out theatre producer and publicist Collett Dawson, of The CoLab Network, to help guide the production and transform it into a slick, heart-warming showcase of South African music. Thus, Home Tour Live was born.
On the stage, a trio of musical brilliance awaits.
Louise Carver, with her unique vocals, takes her place at the piano center stage. Simphiwe Kulla, a master of the guitar, lends his soulful melodies and harmonies, intertwining with Louise's vocals, whilst Kenny Williams's percussive rhythms fill the air, adding depth and texture to the sonic tapestry.
Together, their acoustic symphony unfolds, a captivating fusion of talent and passion
Unforgettable classics like Paradise Road by Joy, Weeping by Bright Blue, and Too Late for Mama by the legendary Brenda Fassie and more, will transport listeners to bygone eras while stirring emotions that were as relevant today as they were then.
These iconic melodies will be perfectly intertwined with newer South African hits, such as Prime Circle's infectious Pretty Like the Sun.
Carver's own chart-toppers, including Home and Empty Fantasy amongst others, will further add to the tapestry of sound, showcasing her talent and the depth of her musical prowess. The show unfolds as a seamless blend of genres, from soulful ballads to upbeat rock anthems, from the heartfelt melodies of yesteryear to the vibrant rhythms of the present.
When asked why she’s staging this show, Carver explained; “Yes we have challenges in South Africa. We all acknowledge that. But with Home Tour Live, I wanted to celebrate our unique sound and narrative, using music to uplift spirits and ignite pride in our beautiful country. With deep respect for our artists past and present, I hope the show fosters positive energy, even if for a fleeting moment.”
We recently chatted...
To create art that gives people pleasure; help where I can to make things better and get to know myself fully.
It is the icing on the cake we call life. It helps us to connect to emotions we sometimes can’t always access.
Making sense of all the crazy things that happen to me and everyone else.
There’s always a pearl in the pile of pooh.
It’s a power that can be used for good or bad. It’s also usually just a moment in time.
Not interested in that notion. It really doesn’t apply when you love what you do.
Black olives.
Ed Sheeran
My home, on my own without distractions works well.
Working with other musicians.
Home or Empty Fantasy
Always, sometimes your brain and body kind of disconnect and you find yourself making up lyrics to a song you have sung for years, because the actual lyrics have left the building!
Everybody working against great odds to protect others or animals in need. Tebogo Maredi comes to mind, a man in Shoshanguve township, who is educating children about animal welfare as well as empathy.
A combo of Kate Moss mixed with Cate Blanchett.
Many people but David Attenborough is an amazing soul.
My house, it is a home.
Rosé or gin and tonics.
A Vegas residency. Set up camp for six months and enjoy the crazy ride.
Hopefully my voice and confessional lyrics.
Lou for my friends and Weezy for the family.
I’d be running my own business - which I do currently. I don’t think I could work for someone else.
Resilient, anxious, impatient, emotional and kind.
Mid Air byPaul Buchanan
Slow dancing in the dark by Joji
Daylight by David Kushner
Ceiling by Lizzy McAlpine
Paris by Gatlin
Out of Africa
The myth of normal by Dr Gabor Maté
Fast Car by Tracy Chapman
My family, boyfriend, dogs, South Africa andfriends.
Howzit
Croatia.
Following my heart and not caving into social norms and expectations.
ANC corruption.
Leaving SA, also sharks.
Peace in your mind, heart and body. A holiday in Mozambique also helps.
Reveal too many things. I love telling a good story on stage which sometimes is TMI.
Go with the flow unless it’s a tsunami.
Traveling on my own to London when I had just turned 20 with no money but huge ambition.
Yes, I work with Shoshanguve Animal Shelter and various other organisations when I can. I have a real passion for animals.
Heath, travel, business growth, time, beautiful shows, South Africa to prosper…
Durban: 13 September 2023 at Barnyard SunCoast Casino
Hermanus: 15 September 2023 at Hermanus Auditorium
Paternoster: 16 September 2023 at Die Koelkamers Teater
Tyger Valley: 20 September 2023 at The Barnyard Theatre
Johannesburg: 1 October 2023 at Silverstar Casino Barnyard Theatre
Website: www.louisecarver.com
Twitter: @louisecarver
Instagram: @louise_carver
Facebook: louisecarvermusic