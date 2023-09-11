MusicExchange: Louise Carver presents Home Tour Live

With unwavering determination, Louise Carver set out to weave together a 75-minute feast for the ears, encompassing a wide variety of genres that have shaped the South African music landscape. She longed for a production that could evoke a sense of nostalgia and warmth, captivating audiences both at home and among expatriate communities across the globe.

She sought out theatre producer and publicist Collett Dawson, of The CoLab Network, to help guide the production and transform it into a slick, heart-warming showcase of South African music. Thus, Home Tour Live was born.

On the stage, a trio of musical brilliance awaits.

Louise Carver, with her unique vocals, takes her place at the piano center stage. Simphiwe Kulla, a master of the guitar, lends his soulful melodies and harmonies, intertwining with Louise's vocals, whilst Kenny Williams's percussive rhythms fill the air, adding depth and texture to the sonic tapestry.

Together, their acoustic symphony unfolds, a captivating fusion of talent and passion

Unforgettable classics like Paradise Road by Joy, Weeping by Bright Blue, and Too Late for Mama by the legendary Brenda Fassie and more, will transport listeners to bygone eras while stirring emotions that were as relevant today as they were then.

These iconic melodies will be perfectly intertwined with newer South African hits, such as Prime Circle's infectious Pretty Like the Sun.

Carver's own chart-toppers, including Home and Empty Fantasy amongst others, will further add to the tapestry of sound, showcasing her talent and the depth of her musical prowess. The show unfolds as a seamless blend of genres, from soulful ballads to upbeat rock anthems, from the heartfelt melodies of yesteryear to the vibrant rhythms of the present.

When asked why she’s staging this show, Carver explained; “Yes we have challenges in South Africa. We all acknowledge that. But with Home Tour Live, I wanted to celebrate our unique sound and narrative, using music to uplift spirits and ignite pride in our beautiful country. With deep respect for our artists past and present, I hope the show fosters positive energy, even if for a fleeting moment.”

We recently chatted...

What is your purpose?

To create art that gives people pleasure; help where I can to make things better and get to know myself fully.

What does music mean to you?

It is the icing on the cake we call life. It helps us to connect to emotions we sometimes can’t always access.

My music is about…

Making sense of all the crazy things that happen to me and everyone else.

What is your motto?

There’s always a pearl in the pile of pooh.

Fame is about

It’s a power that can be used for good or bad. It’s also usually just a moment in time.

Retirement will happen when.

Not interested in that notion. It really doesn’t apply when you love what you do.

I don't do

Black olives.

I would love to co-write with…

Ed Sheeran

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

My home, on my own without distractions works well.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Working with other musicians.

The song you must do during every show?

Home or Empty Fantasy

Any funny moments on stage?

Always, sometimes your brain and body kind of disconnect and you find yourself making up lyrics to a song you have sung for years, because the actual lyrics have left the building!

My heroes are...

Everybody working against great odds to protect others or animals in need. Tebogo Maredi comes to mind, a man in Shoshanguve township, who is educating children about animal welfare as well as empathy.

My style icon is

A combo of Kate Moss mixed with Cate Blanchett.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Many people but David Attenborough is an amazing soul.

What is your most treasured possession?

My house, it is a home.

It's your round, what are you drinking?

Rosé or gin and tonics.

Dream gig to do?

A Vegas residency. Set up camp for six months and enjoy the crazy ride.

What makes you stand out?

Hopefully my voice and confessional lyrics.

Any nicknames?

Lou for my friends and Weezy for the family.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I’d be running my own business - which I do currently. I don’t think I could work for someone else.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Resilient, anxious, impatient, emotional and kind.

5 must have songs on your Spotify playlist please...

Mid Air byPaul Buchanan

Slow dancing in the dark by Joji

Daylight by David Kushner

Ceiling by Lizzy McAlpine

Paris by Gatlin

Greatest movie ever made?

Out of Africa

What book are you reading?

The myth of normal by Dr Gabor Maté

What song changed your life?

Fast Car by Tracy Chapman

Who do you love?

My family, boyfriend, dogs, South Africa andfriends.

What is your favorite word?

Howzit

Top of your bucket list?

Croatia.

Your greatest achievement?

Following my heart and not caving into social norms and expectations.

What do you complain about most often?

ANC corruption.

What is your biggest fear?

Leaving SA, also sharks.

Happiness is

Peace in your mind, heart and body. A holiday in Mozambique also helps.

On stage, I tend to

Reveal too many things. I love telling a good story on stage which sometimes is TMI.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Go with the flow unless it’s a tsunami.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Traveling on my own to London when I had just turned 20 with no money but huge ambition.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

Yes, I work with Shoshanguve Animal Shelter and various other organisations when I can. I have a real passion for animals.

Wishes and dreams?

Heath, travel, business growth, time, beautiful shows, South Africa to prosper…

Home Tour Live show dates

Durban: 13 September 2023 at Barnyard SunCoast Casino

Hermanus: 15 September 2023 at Hermanus Auditorium

Paternoster: 16 September 2023 at Die Koelkamers Teater

Tyger Valley: 20 September 2023 at The Barnyard Theatre

Johannesburg: 1 October 2023 at Silverstar Casino Barnyard Theatre

