Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , look at what brand activism really means.

Brand activism is when a brand or business takes a stand on a social, environmental, economic, or political issue.

It's about supporting a cause that aligns with a company's core values, communicating a commitment to creating a positive impact, and putting that commitment into action.

But what is it really about?