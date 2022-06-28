Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsuPrimedia BroadcastingDUO Marketing + CommunicationsThe Hardy BoysAPO GroupJoe Public UnitedFox Networks GroupGrey AfricaMediamarkSpark MediaSo InteractiveBusiness and Arts South AfricaStudent VillageOrnicoGL events South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

#OrchidsandOnions Opinion South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

#OrchidsandOnions

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Search jobs

Africa

#OrchidsandOnions: Nomu sparks on social media

28 Jun 2022
Brendan SeeryBy: Brendan Seery
Orchid: Proves creativity and humour are just as effective on new platforms; Ad cheapens R1m-plus Jeep by using Photoshopped images
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The American Association of National Advertisers recently estimated that online ad fraud totals a staggering $120bn (about R1.9tn) annually.

A few years ago, it said the industry was winning the war against digital fraud, so, no surprise that someone realised that its latest estimates of fraud were embarrassing. It disappeared from cyberspace, although not before more than a few people took screenshots of the original newsletter.

Source:
Meltwater reveals influencer marketing insights

21 hours ago


Some advertisers are charged for ads which do not appear at all, including on streaming services where consumers’ TVs are not even turned on, while others get charged by clicks generated by bots and click farms. All that means a significant portion of money spent online goes to waste.

Yet, the medium – and especially social media – can be effective, if used correctly. And the old, “traditional” ad business watchwords of creativity and humour are just as effective on new communication platforms.

Most times I scroll past social media ads, but occasionally a well-scripted, clever ad will give me cause to pause. Two recently show the value of using creative executions in a time, news-related way, on social media.

The first was for one of my favourite brands – favourite because it is quirky, genuine and of good quality – Nomu.



It bills itself on its Twitter account as “a uniquely South African food and lifestyle brand”... and it proved that with its fast, clever reaction to the ongoing state capture saga (which really has only just begun, notwithstanding that the Zondo commission has finished its work).

Pegged to the news of the possible extradition of some of the Guptas from Dubai, it coined the clever phrase “steak capture” to punt its meat seasoning. It added: “For those who like our extradition well done.”

It’s clever, its topical and the design of the ad made it stand out.

An Orchid to Nomu.

The other side of the coin


In many ways, Nomu was taking on the brand which founded the cheeky one-liner, Nando’s.

This week, before we lurched downward into stage 4 blackouts, its social media team posted one plugging its “two free sides” offer. Asking: “Stage 2 got you reaching for amacandlela?”, it suggested rather than reaching for a phone to order two free sides from Nando’s.

Also clever – and also worthy of an Orchid... but at the same time, a warning that even when you are clever, your humour can fall flat.
That might well have been the case when people’s smiles turned to rage over the move to stage 4.

Supplied. The WeBuyCars campaign with comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout has enjoyed huge reaction
WeBuyCars Flip It campaign gets the laughs - and results

9 Jun 2022


Finally, if you’re going to punt something expensive and eye-catching – as Jeep did on Facebook for its new go-anywhere Gladiator 4x4, don’t cheapen the experience by using faked, Photoshopped images.

Jeep’s vehicle was posed in front of the Drakensberg... clearly manipulated in an amateur way.

If you’re going to all the trouble of launching a R1m-plus vehicle, then at least shoot images of it in real offroad conditions.

Because if you don’t, some might wonder if you have to fake the pics, do you also have to fake the capability?

Onion for Jeep... the advertising, not the vehicle.
NextOptions
Brendan Seery
Brendan Seery's articles

About Brendan Seery

Brendan Seery has been in the news business for most of his life, covering coups, wars, famines - and some funny stories - across Africa. Brendan Seery's Orchids and Onions column ran each week in the Saturday Star in Johannesburg and the Weekend Argus in Cape Town. Contact him now on moc.liamg@4snoinodnasdihcro
Read more: Nandos, Jeep, social media advertising, Brendan Seery, NoMU, #OrchidsandOnions

Related

The new Jeep Gladiator: The legend lives on
The new Jeep Gladiator: The legend lives on21 hours ago
#OrchidsandOnions: Toyota taps into SA's zeitgeist
#OrchidsandOnions: Toyota taps into SA's zeitgeist21 Jun 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Tried and trusted tale
#OrchidsandOnions: Tried and trusted tale14 Jun 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Old ballies wake up too late
#OrchidsandOnions: Old ballies wake up too late7 Jun 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Cheers to Savanna's Gugu
#OrchidsandOnions: Cheers to Savanna's Gugu31 May 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Checkers ad is charming
#OrchidsandOnions: Checkers ad is charming24 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz