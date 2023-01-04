Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Remuneration & Payroll News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


4 ways efficient payroll can benefit your business

4 Jan 2023
By: Stephen Howe
Payroll is fundamental to employee engagement and retention. Managed seamlessly, payroll enhances an organisations' reputation and its financial stability and it can play a significant role in the overarching company strategy. It's more than numbers and payments and far more than just an operational function today. Now, it is a source of invaluable data that can be used to improve benefits, employee performance, pensions, costs, and productivity. It is a centralised source of insight that allows for the business to do better business.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

In the past, payroll had negative connotations associated with it. It was simply number crunching. It’s just admin. It’s just a task that has to be done. This association has inhibited its potential within many organisations as they’ve not realised how positive an impact payroll can have on overall business engagement and strategy.

Payroll can make a tangible difference to your business, and here are four reasons why...

  1. Automate and comply

    2. Automating your payroll will streamline your payroll operations and introduce fresh new efficiencies that will transform how your teams engage with payroll and its data. The process of managing payroll is time consuming and complicated and mistakes are expensive – they cost the business financially and can impact compliance and governance mandates as well. Automation lifts the burden of the mundane from the shoulders of your people and embeds meticulous attention to detail and is significantly faster than manual processes.

    Automation gives your people the freedom to focus on other activities that are a far better use of their skillsets. They can work with the data collated through the system to analyse trends, track insights and so much more. And, they can use the automated system to remain ahead of payroll regulation changes so that the company is always compliant.

  2. Standardise and centralise

    3. Whether you’re running a global multinational company with payroll across multiple countries and regulations or a small company with only a few staff, it’s essential that you streamline and centralise your payroll systems and data. This will reduce time spent moving between disparate systems in search of information or to manage data entry and control and it will minimise risks and mistakes. If you consolidate your systems, your data will be cleaner and more accessible, and it can be used to further drive insights and improvements throughout the business.

Image source: rawpixel –
6 steps to easing the payroll process

By 17 Oct 2022

  1. Integrate comprehensively

    2. Along with centralising and standardising your payroll functions and tasks, it’s important to integrate payroll throughout other relevant systems within the business. This extends from the payroll desk to HR to admin to data capture and beyond. This will reduce duplication and improve efficiencies while providing visibility into employee data and ensuring that information is always up-to-date.

  2. Move to the right software platform

    3. There is payroll software and then there is payroll software. A platform that can provide you with automated services, multi-currency capabilities, streamlined integration and standardised processes across the business is going to fundamentally change how your business approaches payroll and its efficiencies. You should look for a solution that suits your unique operating environment and that can provide you with a proven ecosystem of services and support.

    Your business will have its own expectations and requirements. So, choose a platform that helps you overcome your specific pain points and problems. If you are a global company with thousands of employees in different countries, you’ll want a platform that can handle payroll perfectly across currency, compliance, legislation and more. If you want to optimise data analytics and insights to improve business performance, then you need a solution that can help you use your data to cut costs, improve retention and more.

Ultimately, your business can benefit from focusing on the right systems and processes within payroll to create efficiencies and optimise operations. As a strategic value-add and a powerful ally in embedding financial stability and security, payroll can transform how you do business.

NextOptions

About Stephen Howe

Stephen Howe, Director at Times 3 Technologies, a Sage Platinum Partner.
Read more: payroll administration, payroll, automated payroll, automated payroll system, payroll compliance, payroll system

Related

Image source: cottonbro studio from
Prasa identifies ghost employees costing payroll R200m15 Nov 2022
Image source: rawpixel –
6 steps to easing the payroll process17 Oct 2022
Are end-to-end business solutions too complex and expensive for SMEs?
Are end-to-end business solutions too complex and expensive for SMEs?26 Apr 2022
Image source: Panithan Fakseemuang –
9 tips to take the pain out of payroll11 Apr 2022
Small business guide to a new payroll system
Small business guide to a new payroll system7 Apr 2022
General manager of CRS, Ian McAlister
Don't replace your payroll, augment it7 Apr 2022
Image source: © tomwang –
Tips to prepping for festive season payroll22 Nov 2021
Image source: © Rungaroon taweeapiradeemunkohg –
Simplifying HR and payroll compliance with cloud solutions11 Nov 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz