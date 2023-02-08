Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaThe Publicity WorkshopSAICABizcommunity.comIMC ConferenceMiWayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


400,000 South African investors in one place

8 Feb 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Daily Investor has shown exceptional growth and now attracts over 400,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and retail investors.
400,000 South African investors in one place

Daily Investor has shown exceptional growth in recent months and now attracts over 400,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and retail investors.

In January, 421,000 investors visited Daily Investor to read the latest news and analysis about local and international markets.

What sets Daily Investor apart is not only the size of its audience, though, but the quality of its readers.

Over the last month, its readers included:

  • 25,000 financial and investment professionals
  • 3,500 fund managers and asset management professionals
  • 5,000 financial advisors
  • 350,000 retail investors

The publication’s audience also includes 140,000 people with a household income of over R1m per year, while 68,000 readers earn over R2m per year.

Daily Investor’s newsletter is also incredibly popular. It has 45,000 subscribers and is growing to over 5,000 new subscribers per month.

Many top investment companies have partnered with Daily Investor to reach this powerful audience, including Old Mutual, IG, Scoin, and M&G Investments.

For more information about Daily Investor, visit its advertising page: https://dailyinvestor.com/advertise/

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: media platform, business platform, Broad Media

Related

How branding can grow your business
Broad MediaHow branding can grow your business1 day ago
Daily Investor - the best place to reach South Africa's investment and financial decision makers
Broad MediaDaily Investor - the best place to reach South Africa's investment and financial decision makers31 Jan 2023
Content marketing - the best way to promote your brand
Broad MediaContent marketing - the best way to promote your brand24 Jan 2023
The one thing South Africa's top companies have in common
Broad MediaThe one thing South Africa's top companies have in common15 Nov 2022
The best place to reach South Africa's investment and finance decision-makers
Broad MediaThe best place to reach South Africa's investment and finance decision-makers1 Nov 2022
How to get your message to South African IT executives
Broad MediaHow to get your message to South African IT executives18 Oct 2022
Daily Investor's powerful South African investment and finance audience
Broad MediaDaily Investor's powerful South African investment and finance audience11 Oct 2022
South Africa's biggest motoring news websites
Broad MediaSouth Africa's biggest motoring news websites30 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz