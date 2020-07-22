Convalescent plasma as a possible Covid-19 therapy

A trial is underway to investigate the effectiveness and safety of treating patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 pneumonia with convalescent plasma (CP) from people who have recovered from the virus. Investigators at the University of Cape Town (UCT) are working with the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) and the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) to conduct the Protect-patient trial.