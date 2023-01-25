Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MSC Artisan AcademyOur Salad MixSumitomo DunlopEduvosBullion PR & CommunicationStoneBataRosebank CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


De Lille to award built environment bursaries

25 Jan 2023
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia de Lille, will on Thursday hand over bursaries to matriculants, who have enrolled to study various built environment courses at universities across the country, for the 2023 academic year.

The awarding of the bursaries forms part of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s Skills Pipeline Programme. This is part of government’s efforts to bring more skilled professionals into the public sector, specifically the built environment.

As part of building a capable and ethical State, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) annually awards bursaries to pupils in need of financial assistance, who display excellence and have been accepted for courses in the built environment for their tertiary education.

The DPWI has a bursary programme linked to the overall Skills Pipeline project, where pupils are encouraged at school level to consider careers in the built environment.

Another key aim of the DPWI Bursary Programme is to remove financial barriers by providing funding to disadvantaged students to access built environment qualifications.

The programme further aims to increase the number of built environment professionals from previously disadvantage groups to represent the demographics of the country and ensure transformation of the built environment sector.

The programme also serves as a feeder to the department’s Internship and Young Professionals Programme, which contributes to the pool of qualified built environment professionals serving the State in the delivery of infrastructure projects.

The bursary accommodates the following study areas: Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Marine Engineering, Property Studies / Real Estate, Actuarial Science, Quantity Surveying, Construction Project Management, Landscape Architecture, Architecture and Town and Regional Planning.

The bursary covers tuition, accommodation, meals, textbooks, projects, compulsory study resources and a monthly allowance.

Over the past nine years, the DPWI has awarded bursaries to 452 students since the programme started in 2014, an investment of R160m.

This year, De Lille will hand over bursaries to more than 70 students who recently matriculated and have been accepted to study at various universities.

Many of the students have achieved excellent results in the recent matric exams, many of them achieving distinctions in Maths and Physics.

De Lille will hand over bursary award certificates to the students at a ceremony where previous bursary beneficiaries will also give testimonials on how these bursaries have assisted them to enter and thrive in careers in the built environment.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: bursaries, Patricia de Lille, bursary funding, bursary awarded

Related

Image source: Pixabay from
Data science bursaries up for grabs through ExploreAI Academy competition14 Dec 2022
Image: Supplied
Gibela 2023 bursary open for TVET, university applicants8 Dec 2022
Image source: yra1105 –
Coca-Cola's Study Buddy Fund bursary programme open for application24 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied. Anton Coertzen, chief commercial officer at Ukheshe.
New payment solution a lifeline for thousands of students22 Nov 2022
Ailing construction sector holds out hope for infrastructure developments to be fast-tracked
Ailing construction sector holds out hope for infrastructure developments to be fast-tracked31 Oct 2022
Image source: fabrikacrimea –
Applications open for Sasol's all-inclusive bursaries for 202326 Aug 2022
Image source: ximagination –
Last call to apply for Saica's bursary for aspiring CAs11 Aug 2022
Image source: Brian Jackson –
Selection of bursaries taking applications for 20235 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz