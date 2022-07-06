Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)redAcademyBizcommunity.comTSIBAOptimiPearsonPert IndustrialsMiWayCyril Ramaphosa FoundationAfrika TikkunEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Apply for 2023 Shoprite bursary

6 Jul 2022
The Shoprite Group is calling for high-performing students enrolled for degrees in Accounting, IT, Food Science and more, to apply for its all-inclusive bursary programme for the 2023 academic year.
Bursary students - Nwabisa Nyelenzi, Percival Phakathi, Shanay Petersen and Isabel Theron
Bursary students - Nwabisa Nyelenzi, Percival Phakathi, Shanay Petersen and Isabel Theron

Bursary holders also have access to Shoprite’s employee wellness programme which includes access to medical advice, counselling services, financial coaching, legal advice and more.

With a work-back agreement upon graduation, bursary holders are guaranteed employment and will benefit from invaluable practical experience and strong career growth prospects at the Group.

“With staggering youth unemployment levels, the Shoprite Group’s bursary programme gives highly motivated and ambitious students the best possible start to their careers,” says Lungile Koti, senior early careers talent specialist. “We are looking to invest in youth that want to grow and develop into the future leaders of our industry.”

Image source: rawpixel –
Applications for Thuthuka Bursary now open

2 Jun 2022


Bursaries, which cover tuition fees and on-campus accommodation, are available in the following fields of study:
  • Accounting (2nd, 3rd and 4th year)
  • E-commerce: UI Design (2nd and 3rd year)
  • Food Sciences (2nd, 3rd and 4th year)
  • Information Technology (2nd and 3rd year)
  • Logistics and Supply Chain (3rd and 4th year)
  • Pharmacy (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year)
  • Retail Business Management (1st, 2nd and 3rd year)

Registered university students with a 65% aggregate or higher are encouraged to apply for the Group’s bursary programme by visiting the Bursary and Graduate Opportunities page on www.shopriteholdings.co.za by 31 August 2022.
NextOptions
Read more: Shoprite Group, bursary programme, bursary applications, Shoprite bursary, Shoprite bursary programme, Lungile Koti



Related

Shoprite launches new division focused on SMME development
Shoprite launches new division focused on SMME development22 Jun 2022
Hacker group RansomHouse threatens to sell Shoprite data
Hacker group RansomHouse threatens to sell Shoprite data21 Jun 2022
Source: Shoprite Group
Shoprite warns of suspected data breach13 Jun 2022
Image source: rawpixel –
Applications for Thuthuka Bursary now open2 Jun 2022
Image source: Kelly L from
Bursary applications for water sector now open1 Jun 2022
Source: Supplied
Shoprite establishes R8.9bn B-BBEE employee trust18 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz