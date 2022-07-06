Apply for 2023 Shoprite bursary

The Shoprite Group is calling for high-performing students enrolled for degrees in Accounting, IT, Food Science and more, to apply for its all-inclusive bursary programme for the 2023 academic year.

Bursary students - Nwabisa Nyelenzi, Percival Phakathi, Shanay Petersen and Isabel Theron

Bursary holders also have access to Shoprite’s employee wellness programme which includes access to medical advice, counselling services, financial coaching, legal advice and more.With a work-back agreement upon graduation, bursary holders are guaranteed employment and will benefit from invaluable practical experience and strong career growth prospects at the Group.“With staggering youth unemployment levels, the Shoprite Group’s bursary programme gives highly motivated and ambitious students the best possible start to their careers,” says Lungile Koti, senior early careers talent specialist. “We are looking to invest in youth that want to grow and develop into the future leaders of our industry.”

Accounting (2nd, 3rd and 4th year)



E-commerce: UI Design (2nd and 3rd year)



Food Sciences (2nd, 3rd and 4th year)



Information Technology (2nd and 3rd year)



Logistics and Supply Chain (3rd and 4th year)



Pharmacy (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year)



Retail Business Management (1st, 2nd and 3rd year)