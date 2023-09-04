Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersMegaVision MediaBluegrass DigitalBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

4th Industrial Revolution News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Bybit launches AI-powered education tool for crypto traders: TradeGPT

4 Sep 2023
TradeGPT is a new AI-powered education tool from Bybit. It uses the ChatGPT model and Bybit's crypto exchange data to provide real-time market analysis and answers to crypto traders.
Bybit is using AI to help educate crypto traders. Source: Anna Tarazevich/Pexels
Bybit is using AI to help educate crypto traders. Source: Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

According to Bybit CEO Ben Zhou, TradeGPT is a revolutionary tool that will enhance the learning experience and outcomes of traders of all levels.

“We believe that education is the key to unlocking the full potential of crypto trading," said Zhou in a media statement. "TradeGPT is not only a tool, but also a platform for change. It will empower our users to become more confident, informed, and successful in their trading journey.”

Ride the AI revolution, don't fear it
Ride the AI revolution, don't fear it

By , Issued by Helm 21 Jul 2023

Bybit users can access TradeGPT through a chat interface and ask questions related to crypto trading, such as market trends, strategies, products, and risk management. TradeGPT will provide real-time market analysis and answers in multiple languages, acting as a mentor and guide to the exponential world of Web3.

“Our analysts and tech team created ToolsGPT to provide the financial education and mentorship that is sorely needed in our hyper-financialized world,” said Vivien Fang, head of financial products at Bybit.

“Essentially, we built the tool that we all wished we had when we began our careers in financial engineering and trading. We’re proud to offer this for free as part of our mission to become the world’s Crypto Ark.”

TradeGPT is currently in beta and will officially launch in October 2023. Bybit users who are interested in trying it out can sign up for early access on Bybit’s website.

NextOptions
Read more: OpenAI, AI, Web3, crypto trading, ChatGPT

Related

Source: © 123rf An AI policy and risk management framework that will be available on an open source basis for the global PR industry has been launched by South Africa’s Razor PR agency
Razor PR launches AI governance framework for global PR industry31 Aug 2023
Image supplied. Irene Gregory, CEO at the IMM. This year’s IMM South Africa conference will be held under the theme Global Thoughts, Local Leaders
IMM SA 2023 conference focuses on new technologies30 Aug 2023
Nvidia head office, Santa Clara
Nvidia is the early winner in the AI gold rush24 Aug 2023
Google launches new AI accelerator for African startups
Google launches new AI accelerator for African startups22 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf With Agency Scope SA 2023/2024 fieldwork well into its third month with close to 200 interviews completed, the survey has enjoyed a very good response
Agency Scope SA 2023/2024: A very good response21 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf In South Africa's retail environment, data is still an untapped opportunity, yet it can revolutionise retail
Data an untapped opportunity in retail with potential to revolutionise the sector18 Aug 2023
Obi Asika will be speaking at the upcoming Nedbank IMC Conference. SOurce: Supplied.
#BehindtheIMC: Obi Asika, founder and chairman of Dragon Africa17 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf In On Africa's (IOA), latest publication sheds light on ChatGPT usage and future AI concerns among working South Africans
Half of South Africans have concerns around ChatGPT and AI in the future17 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz