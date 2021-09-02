Mancosa launches the School of Information and Digital Technology

Mancosa has announced that it has launched the School of Information and Digital Technology (Sidt) in response to the demand for digital and IT education offerings.

"The School of Information and Digital Technology attracts students seeking to advance their skills and qualifications as technology professionals, whilst also catering to students who may work in a variety of other industries and who are seeking to operate effectively as digital citizens, digital artisans, leaders and innovators," the educational provider said in a statement.The school's programme offerings comprise a mix of formal learning programmes (FLPs) and short learning programmes (SLPs). A wide variety of topics and subjects are offered through Sidt. These range from digital marketing, cyber security and social media to technology management, digital leadership, 3d printing and robotics.Paresh Soni, director of Mancosa, said: "The School of Information and Digital Technology will help equip professionals, managers and leaders with the skills and knowledge required to navigate the next evolution of optimisation, automation and more: the Fifth Industrial Revolution (5IR).In this new era, humans and technology will co-exist, driven by a common purpose. Sidt was established by Mancosa to assist current and aspiring professionals, specialists and business leaders in ushering in the 5IR."Soni explained that 5IR looks beyond the 4IR pillars of excessive automation and obsessive optimisation and aims to bring the human back to the forefront of thought. "We want to re-humanise tech education in the age of machines, automation and artificial intelligence.It is a space where humanism, empathy, civility, inclusivity, creativity and purpose will thrive alongside profit and digital transformation," said Soni.He said that a range of shorter courses, such as 100% online self-paced programmes, blended hands-on training (BHoT) and masterclasses have also been developed to address a diverse range of basic, intermediate and expert skills related to information and digital technology.The courses offered at Sidt include Coding, Programming, AI, Robotics, Digital Transformation, Digital Marketing, IT Management, Cybersecurity, Machine Learning, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Web Dev, Ethical Hacking, App Dev, Blockchain and Networking.