#AfricanAdShowcase: Outsurance taps into emotion to make buying insurance worthwhile

Outsurance's 'Come with Us' commercial takes an inspired perspective to the grudge purchase that insurance tends to be. In the ad, the brand becomes part of a couple's life journey from the quintessential boy meets girl, misfortune to the most memorable instances in which having cover works to one's advantage.
The choice of “Paradise Road”, by South Africa’s iconic ‘80s all-female vocal group, Joy, makes the Outsurance advert even more compelling. The song and the story of the ad, which follows a young couple as they meet for the first in their youth to building a home, draw on the viewer’s own sense of beauty and nostalgia.



The development of the young couple’s relationship is seen over the years and Outsurance is there with them all the way, with different products for all life stages. The brand very smartly steps away from showing a single product thereby pigeonholing itself, but shows a suite of products on offer.

Agency and team credits

  • Ad title: Come with Us
  • Country: South Africa
  • Client: Outsurance
  • Creative agency: Outsurance
  • Account director: Carl Louw (CMO)
  • Executive creative director: Bryn Puchert
  • Copywriter: Bryn Puchert
  • Art director: Nicole Binikos
  • Business unit director: Leana Dreyer
  • TV production: Bryn Puchert
  • Media planners: Tyler Montalto, Annie Breugem
  • Production company: Darling
  • Recording studio: Stirling Sound
  • Executive producer: Lorraine Smit
  • Music and sound design: Lourens Persson
  • Agency producer: Fundi Shezi
  • Director: Chloe Coetsee
  • Director of photography: Michael Cleary
  • Production art director: Lauren Wilensky
  • Editor: Jason Basson
  • Post-production: The Ludus
  • Stills photographer: Jurie Potgieter

