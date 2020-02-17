AfricanAdShowcase: Outsurance taps into emotion to make buying insurance worthwhile

Outsurance's 'Come with Us' commercial takes an inspired perspective to the grudge purchase that insurance tends to be. In the ad, the brand becomes part of a couple's life journey from the quintessential boy meets girl, misfortune to the most memorable instances in which having cover works to one's advantage.

Agency and team credits

Ad title : Come with Us

Executive creative director: Bryn Puchert

Production company: Darling

The choice of “Paradise Road”, by South Africa’s iconic ‘80s all-female vocal group, Joy, makes the Outsurance advert even more compelling. The song and the story of the ad, which follows a young couple as they meet for the first in their youth to building a home, draw on the viewer’s own sense of beauty and nostalgia.The development of the young couple’s relationship is seen over the years and Outsurance is there with them all the way, with different products for all life stages. The brand very smartly steps away from showing a single product thereby pigeonholing itself, but shows a suite of products on offer.