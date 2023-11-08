The 2023 top small businesses announced

These prestigious awards have gathered a diverse range of entries all with one thing in common – a driving entrepreneurial force. By being recognized as a South African Small Business Awards winner, they are encouraged to continue their SME journey and inspire those up-and-coming entrepreneurs to show up and start the idea which has been brewing in their mind.

This year the winners have been divided in to the 'Top 10 Small Businesses' and the 'Top 5 Startups'.

'Top 5 Startups' is a new category added to this year’s prestigious event. As the heartbeat of economic growth and innovation, startups have emerged as a pivotal force in reshaping South Africa’s business landscape. The significance of startups extends far beyond their economic contributions, as they embody the spirit of resilience, creativity, and innovation. To reflect the dynamic nature of the business environment and honour these rising stars, we have introduced this dedicated category.

The South African Small Business Awards, together with the NSBC’s Launch My Startup Initiative, believes in the power of nurturing young entrepreneurs, providing them with the platform they deserve to showcase their ingenuity and dedication to progress. By recognizing the 'Top 5 Startups', we aim to not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire others to embark on the thrilling journey of entrepreneurship.

The 'Top 10 Small Businesses' are (in alphabetical order):

The 'Top 5 Startups' are (in alphabetical order):

This year’s South African Small Business Awards promises to be an extraordinary celebration of entrepreneurial spirit, emphasising the crucial role that startups play in our economic ecosystem. With the addition of the 'Top 5 Startups' category, we look forward to identifying and honouring the most promising and innovative new businesses, further reinforcing South Africa’s reputation as a hub of creativity and growth.

The Awards will also see the announcement of the sought after category awards such as National Small Business Champion, National Entrepreneur Champion and the National Woman in Business Champion as well as a number of special awards.

Join us at the glitzy gala event on 16 November 2023 at the Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg, as we applaud the visionaries, the disruptors, and the future leaders in the business world. You can be part of this illustrious event by getting your ticket here.

The 2023 South African Small Business Awards is proudly sponsored by Absa, AWS, Experian, FedEx Express, Nashua, Netstar, Sage, Toyota, Telkom and Vodacom Business.