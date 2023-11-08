Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopNSBC.AfricaGreenCapeBusiness Partners LimitedAWIEFThe Social Employment FundGordon Institute of Business ScienceOppoThe Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


The 2023 top small businesses announced

8 Nov 2023
Issued by: NSBC.Africa
This has been a year of rebuilding and resilience and this is reflected in the winners of the South African Small Business Awards. These awards acknowledge the tireless journey, hard work, outstanding achievements and vision of a small business to become an entrepreneurial success. It is a celebration of the most outstanding businesses and the exceptional businesspeople behind these successful and growing businesses.
The 2023 top small businesses announced

These prestigious awards have gathered a diverse range of entries all with one thing in common – a driving entrepreneurial force. By being recognized as a South African Small Business Awards winner, they are encouraged to continue their SME journey and inspire those up-and-coming entrepreneurs to show up and start the idea which has been brewing in their mind.

This year the winners have been divided in to the 'Top 10 Small Businesses' and the 'Top 5 Startups'.

'Top 5 Startups' is a new category added to this year’s prestigious event. As the heartbeat of economic growth and innovation, startups have emerged as a pivotal force in reshaping South Africa’s business landscape. The significance of startups extends far beyond their economic contributions, as they embody the spirit of resilience, creativity, and innovation. To reflect the dynamic nature of the business environment and honour these rising stars, we have introduced this dedicated category.

The South African Small Business Awards, together with the NSBC’s Launch My Startup Initiative, believes in the power of nurturing young entrepreneurs, providing them with the platform they deserve to showcase their ingenuity and dedication to progress. By recognizing the 'Top 5 Startups', we aim to not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire others to embark on the thrilling journey of entrepreneurship.

The 'Top 10 Small Businesses' are (in alphabetical order):

The 'Top 5 Startups' are (in alphabetical order):

This year’s South African Small Business Awards promises to be an extraordinary celebration of entrepreneurial spirit, emphasising the crucial role that startups play in our economic ecosystem. With the addition of the 'Top 5 Startups' category, we look forward to identifying and honouring the most promising and innovative new businesses, further reinforcing South Africa’s reputation as a hub of creativity and growth.

The Awards will also see the announcement of the sought after category awards such as National Small Business Champion, National Entrepreneur Champion and the National Woman in Business Champion as well as a number of special awards.

Join us at the glitzy gala event on 16 November 2023 at the Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg, as we applaud the visionaries, the disruptors, and the future leaders in the business world. You can be part of this illustrious event by getting your ticket here.

The 2023 South African Small Business Awards is proudly sponsored by Absa, AWS, Experian, FedEx Express, Nashua, Netstar, Sage, Toyota, Telkom and Vodacom Business.

NextOptions
NSBC.Africa
The edge for entrepreneurial and business success. Be exposed to 1000s of quality leads, connect with the like-minded business professionals and receive insights, strategies, tips, inspiration, and new ideas.
Read more: Telkom, Absa, Toyota, Vodacom Business, FedEx, Experian, Netstar

Related

Franchise conference shows government the strength of the sector
Franchise conference shows government the strength of the sector1 day ago
#OrchidsandOnions: Toyota's Urban Cruiser ad ignites wunderlust
#OrchidsandOnions: Toyota's Urban Cruiser ad ignites wunderlust31 Oct 2023
Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named
Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named31 Oct 2023
Oppo celebrates 3 years and smashes all targets
OppoOppo celebrates 3 years and smashes all targets25 Oct 2023
Source: © Twitter The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) commemorated Black Wednesday (19 October 1977) with a fundraising dinner addressed by Mpho Makwana, outgoing Eskom Board chairman and sponsored by Absa
Sanef commemorates Black Wednesday, raises R2m for media freedom23 Oct 2023
Ford Ranger production line at the Silverton assembly plant. Source: Quickpic
Increased cost-of-living is erasing vehicle sales recovery16 Oct 2023
Why choose Vasco Connect for uncapped fibre and fast LTE?
Vasco ConnectWhy choose Vasco Connect for uncapped fibre and fast LTE?12 Oct 2023
A man walks past an MTN logo outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
MTN invests R5bn to keep customers connected during load shedding4 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz