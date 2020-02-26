Practice management News South Africa

Menu

Healthcare Trends 2020

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Doctors say they need help with paperwork

A recent survey of 838 South African doctors found an overwhelming majority felt they needed guidance and training on record keeping.
Image source: Getty/Gallo
Respondents were from a variety of clinical backgrounds, including consultants and general practitioners in both public and private practice. Almost all survey respondents (94%) agreed that accurate record keeping was part of their professional responsibility. Despite acknowledging the importance of good record keeping, the survey found just under 12% of doctors had undertaken specific training in keeping medical records.

Most doctors also indicated they would like more guidance on good record keeping.

The vast majority of doctors feel they keep good records and half the survey respondents reported that they had been complimented on the quality of their record keeping. However, challenges remain as 8% have had a colleague complain about their record keeping and 14% have had a patient complaint, claim or local issue where record keeping was identified as a component.

When asked about the challenges of record keeping, prominent barriers included that the process was time consuming and that doctors had a high workload. Other barriers included habit, insufficient computer skills and lack of training.

“Doctors understand the importance of good record keeping, both for themselves and for the welfare of their patients. Good clinical records are a prerequisite to delivering high quality care and ensuring continuity when a number of different clinicians are contributing simultaneously to patient care.

“The constant drive to improve the quality and safety of medical practice, and the increasing expectations and costs of medical care, means the structure and content of the clinical record is becoming ever more important.

“Poor record keeping can contribute to an adverse outcome such as a delayed diagnosis and could lead to a complaint, claim or a referral to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

“Maintaining complete contemporaneous records enables a doctor to provide evidence of the care given and thus is invaluable if they have a complaint or claim of clinical negligence," Graham Howarth, head of medical services, Africa for MPS.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Read more: training, doctors

Related

Doctors say they need help with paperwork
Tech startups called to accelerate healthcare management in Africa

Issued by Britespark Communications

Antibiotic resistance: new discovery could change the future of treatment

By David Moyes & Victoria Carr

New decade, new year, shapelier you!

Issued by ProVen Probiotics

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.