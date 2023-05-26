European and US brands grow in Africa at the expense of African brands

Despite optimism with the progress of AfCFTA and other initiative to drive African initiatives, African brands regressed 20% from a 10-year high of 17% to 14% share of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa

Stalwart African brand MTN dropped out of the Top 10, while all African brands lost ground, except Zambia’s Trade Kings, the highest African mover and new at #38.

This was the finding of the Brand Africa release of the 13th list of the most admired brands in Africa.

Europe, led by Adidas at #2, has grown its share of the most admired brands in Africa to 37%, ahead of North America at 32% led by Nike, the #1 brand for the 5th consecutive year, and Asia which retains its 17% share led by Samsung, the #3 brand for the 3rd consecutive year.

“It is concerning that despite the momentum in operationalising the AfCFTA, rising internal pride in continent albeit against global economic challenges, that African consumers have reverted to their trusted, mostly non-Africa brands, rather than give African brands a chance,” says Thebe Ikalafeng, the founder and chairman of Brand Africa.

“Nonetheless, this is the state of brands in Africa, and an urgent need to build trust in Made in African brands.”

The survey and rankings, conducted by Geopoll, Kantar and Brand Leadership, is across 32 African countries that account for more than 85% of the continent’s GDP and population.

Karin Du Chenne, chief growth officer Africa Middle East for Kantar, which has been the insight lead for Brand Africa since inception in 2010 says, “despite the increased countries and sample sizes which have invariably grown the volumes of brands analysed, the survey continues to yield a very consistent picture of the leading brands in the continent, albeit not yet to Africa’s advantage.”

Nike most admitted brand

The most admired brand in Africa is Nike, retaining its number one spot for the fifth consecutive year.

Unicef is the #1 NGO, Coca Cola the #1 non-African brand and MTN the #1 African brands recognised for doing good for society. MTN and Dangote remain the most admired African brands, with Standard Bank surgeing to the #1 most admired financial services brand while DSTV retains ranking as the most admired media brand.

Highlights of the report