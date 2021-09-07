Revealed: The top-ranking media channels and brands in 2021

Yoco is championing small business and entrepreneurial underdogs as part of their new brand campaign, led by an emotive commercial - We The Underdog - produced by Johannesburg-based creative agency, Halo.
Following Arena Holdings' acquisition of South Africa's largest and oldest independent label Gallo Record Company (Gallo Music Investments - GMI), is now showing its interest in the future of the African music industry by partnering with Africa's biggest content aggregator, Content Connect Africa (CCA). The 45% equity transaction links Gallo's rich catalogue with CCA's technical capabilities and Pan-African reach to provide a platform for innovation for African Music.
GroupM has launched a South Africa-first program to support small 100% Black-owned OOH media owners through upskilling, sharing of knowledge, tools, and research, to help increase their performance as a vendor in this market. This program officially kicks off in August 2021 and will run for an estimated eight months. The aim for this program is to support and upskill 100+ OOH media owners within three years.Issued by GroupM
Young and driven local retail entrepreneurs, such as Theo Baloyi of Bathu Shoes and Drip Footwear's Lekau Sehoana, are helping to build a positive future for physical retail by successfully growing innovative chains of stores that are finding favour among local shoppers.
Find out where great ads thrive with Media Reactions 2021, including insights from over 14,500 consumers and 900 marketers worldwide. Join our webinar on 9 September for a global perspective.
After the severe decline in media investment in 2020, the ad industry has been encouraged by a rapid recovery in 2021, with advertising being used as one of the levers to fuel recovery. As consumer behaviour continues to evolve, and we emerge into a new media landscape, brands need to understand which consumer and marketer attitudes have changed, and which have stayed the same. Which media brands have retained their appeal, and which have grown stronger?
Media Reactions provides a comprehensive view of the global media landscape. Just launched, the 2021 edition is informed by the opinions of over 14,500 consumers covering over 290 brands in 23 markets and 900 senior marketers around the world to help brands navigate the new media landscape. It offers essential guidance for campaign planning with a ranking of media channels and brands and detailed insights into the channels and platforms consumers and marketers prefer.
Top-ranking media channels
While the pandemic accelerated digital growth in every aspect of life, we’ve seen robustness in consumers’ preference for offline advertising, and some strong local news brands. Consumers continue to be more positive about cinema ads, sponsored events, magazine ads and point of sale (POS).
Podcast ads have risen in popularity amongst consumers since 2020. Positioned now at number 11 in the overall ad equity ranking, they have overtaken influencer content as the preferred digital ad medium.
Our data shows that campaigns are seven times more impactful among a receptive audience, so marketers need to ensure their strategies respect these consumer preferences.
TikTok tops the ad equity chart again
TikTok has done an impressive job retaining its differentiated advertising proposition with consumers – even as its user base has almost doubled over the past year.
Across branded digital platforms, TikTok remains top of the global ad equity rankings. Although only ranked as the number one platform in one market, Taiwan, TikTok is the leading global digital platform in the important US market and is the first or second-ranked digital platform in nine of the 22 markets we measured it in.
The inclusion of commerce platforms in this year’s ranking illustrates their increasing importance across the digital advertising landscape. Amazon ranks second globally among consumers, topping the list in four markets. Together with regional ecommerce giant Mercado Libre, which leads in Argentina, Amazon’s success showcases why e-commerce has entered the online media channel ad equity rankings in third place.
We also saw the re-emergence of retail as a critical ad platform, both online and physically. Advertising strategies that seamlessly align with omnichannel retail strategies provide a great opportunity for marketers to deliver more popular campaigns.
The three media dilemmas
As well as detailed insights into the evolving media landscape, this year’s study addresses three strategic media dilemmas.
1. The digital dilemma
How can you maximise consumer engagement and trust in an increasingly digital world?
Despite the explosion of digital media consumption and spend, as we see in the media channel ranking, consumers are still generally less positive about digital ads. This means that the risk of increasing irritation will rise unless marketers select the best digital channels and formats. While marketers continue to back digital platforms, the advent of a cookieless world has increased their uncertainty. Understanding the current digital landscape is essential to maximise consumer engagement in an increasingly digital world.
There should no longer be a divide between online and offline channels. A holistic approach to media is necessary as digital is more integrated into consumers’ day-to-day lives and more channels become digitised and opportunities to use data abound.
2. The glocal dilemma
How do you balance the benefits of the scale of global media platforms with the promise of greater relevance from local media gems?
Media Reactions highlights the importance, and challenge, of market-specific media strategies. In 16 of the 23 markets surveyed the number one ranked brand was a local media brand or a localised version of global media brands. Ten of these 16 are news and magazine brands. This local success, together with differing attitudes to the ads on global digital media brands, makes balancing the benefits of scale of global media platforms with the promise of greater relevance from local media gems ever more important.
3. The innovator’s dilemma
How can media brands get the balance right between maintaining trust while driving innovation?
Media Reactions also highlights the challenge for brands to keep their media mix reflective of the latest consumer media preferences as well as their own values and brand positioning. Marketers favour channels and platforms they believe provide both trustowrthy and innovative advertising environments. Among the global brands, Instagram best manages this balancing act. YouTube, Google and Facebook are trusted platforms but are considered slightly less innovative.
TikTok is not yet trusted by marketers as much as the more established platforms, but it has made enormous improvements in the past year. It remains comfortably the most innovative place for ads, and trust has doubled, so many more marketers are now positive about placing ads on the platform.
The future outlook
The marketers’ survey provides insights into media growth areas for 2022. The vast majority of global marketers’ plan to increase spend on their favoured ad formats: online video, influencer content and social media ads. Many will reduce spend on print ads. YouTube, Instagram and TikTok are the platforms set to benefit most.
To learn more about the global findings from Media Reactions 2021, as well as the winning brands in each market and much more, join our webinar on 9 September and download the complimentary booklet. Also get in touch to find out about the in-depth reports available for sale.
To find out more about the Media Reactions insights for South Africa, chat to: Monique Claassen, Head of Media & Digital, Insights Division, Kantar on moc.ratnak@nessaalc.euqinoM.
Also join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep up to date with our comms, and sign up for our Inspiring Growth newsletter for a weekly round-up of our best insights.
About the author
Duncan Southgate, Director, Media Domain, Insights Division, Kantar
Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.