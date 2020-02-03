#FairnessFirst: Enough waiting. Take this pledge, be the change you want to see

Today's socially conscious citizens can use Change.org to request 'change' from a specific corporate power or even to inspire behaviour change in a nation as a whole. Here's how you can get involved by taking a simple pledge and paying forward the insights needed to turn your 'make the world a better place' dream into reality.

