#FairnessFirst: Enough waiting. Take this pledge, be the change you want to see

By: Leigh Andrews
Today's socially conscious citizens can use Change.org to request 'change' from a specific corporate power or even to inspire behaviour change in a nation as a whole. Here's how you can get involved by taking a simple pledge and paying forward the insights needed to turn your 'make the world a better place' dream into reality.
Image source: Gallo/Getty

I was inspired to sign a Change.org petition shared by Philippa Dods, started in her capacity on behalf of the Cape Town Hub of the Global Shapers Community, which is an initiative of the World Economic Forum to end gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

#FairnessFirst: Taking action beyond #16DaysofActivism

Unfortunately, gender-based violence is a harsh reality of everyday life for the majority of South African women. Here's what's being done to not just take a stand but also act to end GBV this #16DaysofActivism and beyond, with UN Women's global #OrangetheWorld campaign...

By Leigh Andrews 2 Dec 2019


The reason? It was a call for all South African citizens to get involved, as the ‘AmINext’ marches that swept the country late last year show that there’s no time like now to stand together and make a change.


Some feel that the realm of online petitions is one of ‘all talk no action’; just a form of clicktivism as we see no real results.

#CSIMonth: Going beyond armchair activism

There's been a rise in criticism for only performing acts of good on Mandela Day, but there's a similar trend of eye-rolling at the clicktivism of keyboard warriors or ‘slacktivists'...

By Leigh Andrews 24 Jul 2017


It’s true that some petitions don’t progress beyond the ‘collecting thousands of signatures’ stage, but the Change.org platform allows for amplification of the message, as you’re encouraged to share the petition on your social media channels, to amplify the message – that’s how I first heard about it.

Do your bit to change the narrative


While the platform states that more than 200-million people in 196 countries are creating change in their communities via the Change.org civic organising hub alone, they’re going beyond just raising awareness in starting petitions on the social enterprise’s free, open-source platform.

They’re also mobilising supporters, and working with ‘decision-makers at the highest levels of government and business’ to drive solutions and create change at the local, national, and global level. Journalists, in turn, are also sourcing powerful stories and covering campaigns that originated on Change.org, and the petition starter ‘declares victory’ when a solution is reached.

#FairnessFirst: Stepping up to keep SA's females safe

Local media covered the general sense of unrest and discomfort in the country last week, following the spate of femicide cases that spurred the nation to say #Enoughisenough and ask #AmInext? In addition to marches, a number of platforms have been voicing their support...

By Leigh Andrews 9 Sep 2019


The stand-out factor of signing the petition from the Global Shapers’ Community is that you're not just signing your support for a cause, you're standing with their pledge for change.

As it’s understood that GBV is “the manifestation of a profound lack of respect and our failure to recognise the inherent equality and dignity of women and children”, the pledge is based on five building-block factors aimed at ending gender-based violence in SA, together:

Theme 1: Taking action and advocating


This is primarily a pledge to never physically, emotionally or verbally abuse anyone.

It’s about taking part in more campaigns and initiatives to raise awareness on GBV, and learning what resources are available for supporting survivors in your workplace and community.

#WomensMonth: Advertising changes its view on women

In the last year, we've seen moments of advertising brilliance indicating the industry is finally moving towards a new way of portraying women. One that is more representative of the way they see themselves...

By Emma Carpenter 25 Aug 2016


You also pledge to challenge the way gender roles objectify women or represent women as having less value than men.

Theme 2: Speaking out


Next, you pledge to speak out when friends, family, colleagues or members in my community make inappropriate jokes or suggestions about women or GBV.

#FairnessFirst: Taking a stand against GBV with Brothers For Life and #ItStartswithMe

With last Friday seeing the #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild celebrated, there's no better time to find out more about the #ItStartsWithMe crowdfunding campaign - launched in collaboration with the SA-based behaviour change campaign, Brothers For Life, intended to impact gender-based violence in the country...

By Leigh Andrews 14 Oct 2019


You also pledge not to condone or stay silent about gender-based violence, harassment, and discrimination.

Theme 3: Listening and supporting


Now, you pledge to make an effort to understand women’s fears.

This means listening to their stories and elevating their voices.

#FairnessFirst: Amplifying the female voice

The first work week of 2018 for many was also one where we heard the global female voice loud and clear on social media, with 'celebration emojis' for everything from Iceland's equal pay law to #HereWeAre, #TimesUp and #Oprah2020...

By Leigh Andrews 15 Jan 2018


If you’re not sure where to get started, you can ask women and local non-profit organisations how to be a better ally in preventing violence and helping survivors.

Theme 4: Raising awareness and advocating


Then you pledge to publicise efforts in your community to end GBV.

From #MeToo to #AmINext: How to address gender-based sexual violence in the workplace

Earlier this week, #AmINext flooded social media as women in South Africa drew attention to the magnitude of gender-based sexual violence, rape and murder taking place throughout the country...

By Nadine Mather and Lusanda Raphulu 5 Sep 2019


This involves the use of social media to raise awareness about violence against women, as well as attending public forums that discuss issues around gender equality and GBV.

You also pledge to be an advocate in your community for sexual harassment prevention initiatives and safe reporting mechanisms, as well as other ways to prevent violence in all forms.

Theme 5: Educating myself and others


Lastly, you pledge to educate yourself on the factors that lead to GBV.

This means using your knowledge to mentor and teach others to act in ways that don’t involve degrading or abusing girls and women.

#FairnessFirst: We're all part of the problem. Rethink GBV normalisation

HelloFCB+ and the City of Cape Town's "Boys do what men teach them" campaign tied in with this year's global #16daysofactivism campaign, standing out for taking an educational tactic set to inspire behaviour change rather than just raise awareness of the serious gender-based violence (GBV) issue...

By Leigh Andrews 16 Dec 2019


This involves an understanding that reflecting on your privilege and power can be uncomfortable, but that discomfort in allyship is part of the effort to end gender-based violence, prejudice and discrimination.
The pledge ends: From this day forward, I promise to be part of the solution to ending gender-based violence in South Africa.
Whether you sign the petition or not, the pledge is something we should all live by, to leave a better future for all.
Leigh Andrews' articles

About Leigh Andrews

Leigh Andrews (@leigh_andrews) AKA the #MilkshakeQueen, is Editor-in-Chief: Marketing & Media at Bizcommunity.com, with a passion for issues of diversity, inclusion and equality. She's also on the Women in Marketing: Africa advisory panel, and can be reached at ...
