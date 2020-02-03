FairnessFirst: Enough waiting. Take this pledge, be the change you want to see

Today's socially conscious citizens can use Change.org to request 'change' from a specific corporate power or even to inspire behaviour change in a nation as a whole. Here's how you can get involved by taking a simple pledge and paying forward the insights needed to turn your 'make the world a better place' dream into reality.
Image source: Gallo/Getty
I was inspired to sign a Change.org petition shared by Philippa Dods, started in her capacity on behalf of the Cape Town Hub of the Global Shapers Community, which is an initiative of the World Economic Forum to end gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.
Unfortunately, gender-based violence is a harsh reality of everyday life for the majority of South African women. Here's what's being done to not just take a stand but also act to end GBV this #16DaysofActivism and beyond, with UN Women's global #OrangetheWorld campaign...
The reason? It was a call for all South African citizens to get involved, as the ‘AmINext’ marches that swept the country late last year show that there’s no time like now to stand together and make a change.
It’s true that some petitions don’t progress beyond the ‘collecting thousands of signatures’ stage, but the Change.org platform allows for amplification of the message, as you’re encouraged to share the petition on your social media channels, to amplify the message – that’s how I first heard about it.
Do your bit to change the narrative
While the platform states that more than 200-million people in 196 countries are creating change in their communities via the Change.org civic organising hub alone, they’re going beyond just raising awareness in starting petitions on the social enterprise’s free, open-source platform.
They’re also mobilising supporters, and working with ‘decision-makers at the highest levels of government and business’ to drive solutions and create change at the local, national, and global level. Journalists, in turn, are also sourcing powerful stories and covering campaigns that originated on Change.org, and the petition starter ‘declares victory’ when a solution is reached.
Local media covered the general sense of unrest and discomfort in the country last week, following the spate of femicide cases that spurred the nation to say #Enoughisenough and ask #AmInext? In addition to marches, a number of platforms have been voicing their support...
As it’s understood that GBV is “the manifestation of a profound lack of respect and our failure to recognise the inherent equality and dignity of women and children”, the pledge is based on five building-block factors aimed at ending gender-based violence in SA, together:
Theme 1: Taking action and advocating
This is primarily a pledge to never physically, emotionally or verbally abuse anyone.
It’s about taking part in more campaigns and initiatives to raise awareness on GBV, and learning what resources are available for supporting survivors in your workplace and community.
In the last year, we've seen moments of advertising brilliance indicating the industry is finally moving towards a new way of portraying women. One that is more representative of the way they see themselves...
With last Friday seeing the #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild celebrated, there's no better time to find out more about the #ItStartsWithMe crowdfunding campaign - launched in collaboration with the SA-based behaviour change campaign, Brothers For Life, intended to impact gender-based violence in the country...
The first work week of 2018 for many was also one where we heard the global female voice loud and clear on social media, with 'celebration emojis' for everything from Iceland's equal pay law to #HereWeAre, #TimesUp and #Oprah2020...
HelloFCB+ and the City of Cape Town's "Boys do what men teach them" campaign tied in with this year's global #16daysofactivism campaign, standing out for taking an educational tactic set to inspire behaviour change rather than just raise awareness of the serious gender-based violence (GBV) issue...
This involves an understanding that reflecting on your privilege and power can be uncomfortable, but that discomfort in allyship is part of the effort to end gender-based violence, prejudice and discrimination.
The pledge ends: From this day forward, I promise to be part of the solution to ending gender-based violence in South Africa.
Whether you sign the petition or not, the pledge is something we should all live by, to leave a better future for all.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.