Wanda Matandela appointed MTN SA's new chief commercial operations officer

MTN SA has announced the appointment of Wanda Matandela as chief commercial operations officer (CCOO), effective 1 October 2022. The appointment follows a recent announcement regarding the introduction of the CCOO role to the MTN SA exco.

Wanda Matandela

"As we strive to achieve our strategic objectives of driving business growth, transforming customer experience and overhauling employee engagement, it is important that we have the right individuals in place to achieve this. I believe that Matandela's wealth of experience will have a notable contribution towards enhancing our commercial and operational functions as seek to deliver an enhanced customer experience," says Charles Molapisi, MTN SA CEO.

Matandela had previously held the position of chief enterprise officer at MTN Business where he had overseen the telco’s business-to-business offerings and services.

“He has been instrumental in leading the turn-around and growth strategy of the enterprise business and, over the years, has consistently delivered impressive results, both operationally and financially, setting the business on an excellent path for continued growth into the future," MTN SA said in a statement.

“In his new portfolio as chief commercial operations officer, Matandela will lead our pivot from teco to techco in line with our Ambition 2025 strategy, building on the strong foundation we have laid thus far while preparing the business for the future. For the time being, until a suitable replacement has been appointed, Matandela will continue to caretake the enterprise business,” explains Molapisi.

Matandela is a seasoned business executive with years of experience working across ICT, financial services and entertainment industries. Prior to MTN, he held various senior executive roles in companies such as Vodacom, Wesbank, and Ster-Kinekor.

He holds a bcom accounting degree, a master's in information systems from Wits, an MBA from Stellenbosch and a certificate in leadership from IMD, in Switzerland.

The appointment of Matandela follows the recent internal appointments of Ernst Fonternel, chief consumer officer and Divyesh Joshi, MTN SA chief strategy and transformation officer who both commenced their new roles this month.

“The fast-paced world of telecommunications and technology requires an agile, responsive, and pioneering leadership approach. To this end, our focus has been on defining, designing, and shaping a future-fit leadership model for MTN SA, leveraging the extensive experience and expertise within the senior leadership team,” concludes Molapisi.