Winners of WTM Africa's 2023 Responsible Tourism Awards announced

The awards aim to "discover, recognise and promote good practice".
The winners are:
Gold, Tourism Authority Mauritius
Gold, Weeva
Gold, BirdLife South Africa
Silver, Liveable
Gold, Ngwenya Glass
Silver, Artisans Co Ltd
Gold, uThando South Africa
Silver, Happy Soul Adventures
Gold, Wildlife ACT
One to watch: Cape Vulture Lodge
Gold, Lemala Camps & Lodges
Free to enter, the 2023 Awards are split into four regions, with the winner of each region going forward to compete in the Global Awards.
Megan Oberholzer, RX Africa portfolio director travel, tourism and marketing, says, "Congratulations to all the WTM Responsible Tourism Africa Awards winners. Your passion, commitment, and innovative approach towards tackling sustainability is truly inspiring. WTM is thrilled to recognise and celebrate your efforts towards creating a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and the tourism industry as a whole.
"It's remarkable to see how small changes can have such a big impact. From eco-friendly accommodations to community-based tourism initiatives, each winner has shown that sustainability is achievable and profitable. Your success stories are a testament to the fact that responsible tourism is the way forward.
"We wish all the winners the best at the global awards and hope your accomplishments will inspire others to follow in your footsteps. Let's continue to work towards making the tourism industry more responsible and sustainable, one step at a time."