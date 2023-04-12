Winners of WTM Africa's 2023 Responsible Tourism Awards announced

The winners of the WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2023 have been announced. The awards, which highlight and promote the best practices in sustainability and responsibility in the tourism industry on the African continent, were celebrated during the WTM Africa conference, which took place from 3 to 5 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The awards aim to "discover, recognise and promote good practice".

The winners are:

Best for Addressing Climate Change:

Gold, Tourism Authority Mauritius

Gold, Weeva

Best for Diversity and Inclusion:

Gold, BirdLife South Africa

Silver, Liveable

Best for Local Sourcing, Craft and Food:

Gold, Ngwenya Glass

Gold, Tourism Authority Mauritius

Silver, Artisans Co Ltd

Best for Meaningful Connections:

Gold, uThando South Africa

Silver, Happy Soul Adventures

Best for Nature-Positive Tourism:

Gold, Wildlife ACT

Silver, BirdLife South Africa

One to watch: Cape Vulture Lodge

Best for Tackling Plastic Waste:

Gold, Lemala Camps & Lodges

Free to enter, the 2023 Awards are split into four regions, with the winner of each region going forward to compete in the Global Awards.

Megan Oberholzer, RX Africa portfolio director travel, tourism and marketing, says, "Congratulations to all the WTM Responsible Tourism Africa Awards winners. Your passion, commitment, and innovative approach towards tackling sustainability is truly inspiring. WTM is thrilled to recognise and celebrate your efforts towards creating a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and the tourism industry as a whole.

"It's remarkable to see how small changes can have such a big impact. From eco-friendly accommodations to community-based tourism initiatives, each winner has shown that sustainability is achievable and profitable. Your success stories are a testament to the fact that responsible tourism is the way forward.

"We wish all the winners the best at the global awards and hope your accomplishments will inspire others to follow in your footsteps. Let's continue to work towards making the tourism industry more responsible and sustainable, one step at a time."