Krispy Kreme partners with Checkers and Spar

22 Jun 2021
A new partnership between Krispy Kreme and Checkers will see Krispy Kreme doughnuts available for delivery within 60 minutes through the Sixty60 app. Shoppers will also find Krispy Kreme doughnuts available for purchase at selected Checkers stores in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Supplied

Krispy Kreme has also partnered with grocery retailer Spar. The doughnut range has been available at Spar stores in Norwood and Sandringham in Gauteng since the beginning of June, and will be introduced to Woodlands and Xavier at the end of the month, as well as the Spar in Sea Point, Cape Town.

"We at Norwood Spar continue to strive to offer our customers a one-stop-shop solution and we are excited to have added a premium brand like Krispy Kreme to our offering," says George Mouskides, owner of Norwood Spar.

Doughnuts on demand through Sixty60


Customers in selected areas serviced by Sixty60 will be able to order their doughnuts directly on the app, at in-store prices, for delivery within the hour.

The following Checkers stores will also have Krispy Kreme doughnuts, which are delivered fresh daily, available from the end of June 2021:

Gauteng:
• Blueberry Square (opening 23 June)
• Woodlands Boulevard

Western Cape:
• Hyper Brackenfell

KwaZulu-Natal:
• Hyper Gateway

Additional Checkers stores will be added in the following months, including Constantia, Stellenbosch, Sea Point and Durbanville in the Western Cape; Castle Gate, Neighbourhood, Rosebank and Hyper Sandton in Gauteng; and Mount Richmore Village and Cornubia in KwaZulu-Natal.

Krispy Kreme in SA: 23 stores, 300 sales channels, 600 jobs

The brand is keeping pace with its legislated development milestones and has also established five production facilities...

7 Apr 2021


Shoppers will also be able to order individually packaged doughnuts for special occasions from the Party Shops in selected Checkers Hyper stores. This service will initially be rolled out at the newly revamped Checkers Hyper Brackenfell.
