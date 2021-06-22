Krispy Kreme partners with Checkers and Spar

As part of our ongoing #BehindtheBrandManager series, we interviewed some of the Marketing Achievement Awards' Rising Star finalists - said to be the best and the brightest under the age of 35 who have consistently demonstrated excellent performance and who have the potential to become outstanding leaders in their profession.ByJessica Tennant
A new partnership between Krispy Kreme and Checkers will see Krispy Kreme doughnuts available for delivery within 60 minutes through the Sixty60 app. Shoppers will also find Krispy Kreme doughnuts available for purchase at selected Checkers stores in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
Krispy Kreme has also partnered with grocery retailer Spar. The doughnut range has been available at Spar stores in Norwood and Sandringham in Gauteng since the beginning of June, and will be introduced to Woodlands and Xavier at the end of the month, as well as the Spar in Sea Point, Cape Town.
"We at Norwood Spar continue to strive to offer our customers a one-stop-shop solution and we are excited to have added a premium brand like Krispy Kreme to our offering," says George Mouskides, owner of Norwood Spar.
Doughnuts on demand through Sixty60
Customers in selected areas serviced by Sixty60 will be able to order their doughnuts directly on the app, at in-store prices, for delivery within the hour.
The following Checkers stores will also have Krispy Kreme doughnuts, which are delivered fresh daily, available from the end of June 2021:
Additional Checkers stores will be added in the following months, including Constantia, Stellenbosch, Sea Point and Durbanville in the Western Cape; Castle Gate, Neighbourhood, Rosebank and Hyper Sandton in Gauteng; and Mount Richmore Village and Cornubia in KwaZulu-Natal.
Shoppers will also be able to order individually packaged doughnuts for special occasions from the Party Shops in selected Checkers Hyper stores. This service will initially be rolled out at the newly revamped Checkers Hyper Brackenfell.
