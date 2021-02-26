Revamped Checkers Hyper Brackenfell features a food truck and pet shop

The newly-revamped Checkers Hyper flagship in Brackenfell now boasts a food truck, party shop and pet shop - unique services introduced to the retailer's Western Cape store network for the first time.
Checkers opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art supermarket at the Fairbridge Mall in Brackenfell on Thursday, 25 February. The revamp has led to the creation of 48 new jobs, bringing the total staff complement at the store to 274.
With a strong emphasis on fresh food and convenience, the store now features an improved layout to makes it easier to find the foods that are suited to one's lifestyle and dietary requirements. It also has wider aisles and seamless floors that allow trolleys to move with limited noise, making for a tranquil supermarket shopping experience.
The primary attraction of the new supermarket is the numerous in-store departments offering a variety of specialist products, including:
• A bakery stocking freshly-made artisanal breads, pastries, luxury cakes and handmade pies by popular brands Schoon and Houw Hoek Pies;
• A deli featuring a wide range of delicacies including the new and exclusive charcuterie range made by Farmer Angus
;
• Stone-baked pizzas cooked in the in-house open-flame pizza oven, as well as a selection of meats and veggies prepared on an imported rodizio grill;
• A sit-down sushi bar;
• An on-site food truck serving prego rolls, hamburgers and boerewors rolls made with Championship Boerewors;
• A dedicated health and wellness section;
• An in-store Kauai serving its popular salads, wraps and smoothies;
• A chocolatier bar with locally-made, handcrafted artisanal chocolates created by My Sugar.
Checkers Hyper Brackenfell also has a temperature-controlled wine section with wines from over 100 estates, along with French Champagne and a wide range of Italian Prosecco. The room is equipped with digital screens that customers can use to search for wines according to various factors, like price points, and cheese and food pairing recommendations.
Customers will also find an in-store MediRite pharmacy, a dedicated outdoor section, TechX where customers can find the tech deals, a party shop with helium bar, a water filling station, and a standalone pet department.
As part of Checkers Hyper Brackenfell’s commitment to supporting the community in which it trades, almost 600 care packages were donated to the nearby Backengate Intermediate Care facility on Thursday.