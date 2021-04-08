Thirst Cape Town under new leadership

This month, we uncover the heroes behind the brands that millions of South Africans take into their homes and hearts every day. We find out more from Terri Verhoeven, senior operations manager at Big Concerts, about managing such a well-known SA company and navigating and surviving the devastating effects of Covid-19.ByRuth Cooper
Candice Thomas, marketing executive at Cape Union Mart Group, tells us that what's really behind her mask is a fierce female who loves bubbly a little too much, takes life a little seriously, but knows the importance of working hard and balancing that out with some good fun!ByJessica Tennant
We're thrilled to announce that Thirst Cape Town's operation is now under the leadership and guidance of our original founders Clyde Aca Ackerman and Rael Lasarow.
Left to right: Rael Lasarow and Clyde Ackerman
Thirst is now owner run and operated in key cities across the country including Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.
With over three decades of combined experience in the mobile bar and entertainment industry, we’re incredibly confident that we will take the Thirst brand in the Western Cape to new heights.
Meeting our clients’ needs is our focus and passion. It’s our role to understand your business, brand, budget and eventing needs – then exceed your expectations. In going back to our roots, we plan to focus on what we’re good at – service, relationships and professionalism; key principles for which we have become well-known and which continue to set us apart.
We are a team of creative, innovative, passionate and meticulous individuals, and the heart and soul of our business is bringing your events to life. Put it simply, we don’t miss a beat.
One thing that the Covid pandemic taught us is the value of our relationships. Our ultimate goal is, therefore, to continue fostering and building strong relationships with our clients and patrons by providing unparalleled levels of service and professionalism. To us it's quite simple – creating experiences isn't just about talking the talk, it’s about delivering.
Through an unrelenting commitment to remaining nimble and innovative, we have some exciting product offerings and services in the pipeline that we are excited to announce in the coming months.
As the business enters this next growth phase, we’re ready to push even more boundaries and look forward to continuing to work with each and every one of you, while at the same time, building on our legacy of professionalism and service.
Thirst has fostered a reputation for providing excellent service from a platform of market leading equipment. By continually offering new, unique and innovative locally and internationally inspired products, like the Thirst Bartenders Marker, and using mobile bar units that are state of the art.
