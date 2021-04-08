Thirst Cape Town under new leadership

We're thrilled to announce that Thirst Cape Town's operation is now under the leadership and guidance of our original founders Clyde Aca Ackerman and Rael Lasarow.

Left to right: Rael Lasarow and Clyde Ackerman

Thirst is now owner run and operated in key cities across the country including Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.With over three decades of combined experience in the mobile bar and entertainment industry, we’re incredibly confident that we will take the Thirst brand in the Western Cape to new heights.Meeting our clients’ needs is our focus and passion. It’s our role to understand your business, brand, budget and eventing needs – then exceed your expectations. In going back to our roots, we plan to focus on what we’re good at – service, relationships and professionalism; key principles for which we have become well-known and which continue to set us apart.We are a team of creative, innovative, passionate and meticulous individuals, and the heart and soul of our business is bringing your events to life. Put it simply, we don’t miss a beat.One thing that the Covid pandemic taught us is the value of our relationships. Our ultimate goal is, therefore, to continue fostering and building strong relationships with our clients and patrons by providing unparalleled levels of service and professionalism. To us it's quite simple – creating experiences isn't just about talking the talk, it’s about delivering.Through an unrelenting commitment to remaining nimble and innovative, we have some exciting product offerings and services in the pipeline that we are excited to announce in the coming months.As the business enters this next growth phase, we’re ready to push even more boundaries and look forward to continuing to work with each and every one of you, while at the same time, building on our legacy of professionalism and service.