Wellness entrepreneur Lisa Raleigh expands into physical retail

1 Aug 2022
Fitness and wellness entrepreneur Lisa Raleigh has expanded her online platform lisaraleigh.com into physical retail with the launch of her first brick-and-mortar store in Johannesburg's Nicolway Shopping Centre. The store is home to Raleigh's brands Bounti, Body Kind and Lr.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

A few years ago, Raleigh separated the three brands from her personal Lisa Raleigh brand, and they've all gone on to become autonomous businesses that integrate to provide consumers with a unique end-to-end wellness transformation journey. Bounti leads in rebounding fitness, Body Kind evolved into a curated premium range of athleisure and Lr incorporates dietetics, DNA and lifestyle guidance.

The Bounti brand and business is a prominent rebounding fitness equipment and services supplier on the African continent, and with its recent launch in the UK, it has just begun to establish a global footprint. Raleigh’s comprehensive online class library of rebounding workouts and programmes contains several world-first rebounding programmes and her Bounti instructor programme has trained and certified rebounding trainers globally.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The Bounty rebounder collection includes a unique variety of rebounders, including the South African manufactured Bounti Studio Deluxe rebounder, along with a collection of locally-designed and made accessories, carry bags and workout equipment to expand on the rebounding experience.

In 2021 Raleigh launched her Body Kind athleisure range, focusing on boutique-style fitness apparel that transfers easily between workouts and leisure activities.

Source: Kauai
Virgin Active merger with Kauai group gets the green light

4 Jul 2022

Acquainting consumers with the brands

The new store, complete with luxe fittings and inspiring imagery as part of its launch décor, allows consumers to view, touch and try products before investing in them. Customers will be able to visit the store to try on athleisure, enquire about rebounding programmes, overall wellness and discuss the benefits of rebounding with qualified staff.

Now in partnership with her husband, technology businessman and investor Stafford Masie, the duo has extended their business reach through partnerships with the likes of Discovery Vitality, Momentum Multiply, Biogen and Dis-Chem.

