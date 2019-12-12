Protect your skin from the sun this summer, inside and out!

As a medical doctor, it’s just after the holidays that I see an influx in patients with sun-related skin concerns, particularly pigmentation . While Skin Renewal has a host of solutions to help mitigate and, in many cases, even reverse the damage, the best cure will always be prevention. This means being extremely vigilant about sun protection.They say that the best sunscreen is the one you actually use. This is why it’s important to find a high protection factor with a texture you enjoy. We’ve come a long way in terms of formulation and the sunscreens of old - those that were thick, gloopy or sticky - are long gone. Now, thanks to a huge range of textures that range from the lightest of mists to sheer-feeling gel and indulgent creams that will keep drier skin types happy, there’s no excuse not to wear one every day.Better yet, the line between sunscreen and skincare has become blurred. Innovative brands like Lamelle , for example, are creating products with high sun protection factors as well as potent cell-communicating ingredients such as Photolyase. A powerful DNA-repairing enzyme, Photolyase can prevent as well as correct dangerous DNA breaks and “kinks” caused by sun damage. It can also help protect skin from the entire range of solar radiation, including visible light and Infrared rays.While sunscreen is always your first line of defense, you can also protect your skin from the inside-out with a “sun smart” supplement. Heliocare 360 capsules , for example, enhances your skin’s resistance to the sun and contains a potent natural antioxidant, Fernblock, to help fend off damaging free-radicals and repair your DNA.Another brilliant summer supplement is Lamelle Ovelle D3 . It contains pine bark-derived Pycnogenol, another powerful antioxidant, as well as vitamin D3 to improve your skin’s natural sun resistance and reduce the risk of pigmentation. Better yet, it can also help preserve your skin’s collagen and boost its hydrating hyaluronic acid content.To find out more about how Skin Renewal can help you take care of your skin this summer, visit www.skinrenewal.co.za

