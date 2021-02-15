SATI, WCDoA partnership to increase table grape exports to China

Western Cape table grapes are set to be marketed under the South African Table Grape Industry's (SATI's) China Market Development Campaign in March 2021. The campaign is a strategic partnership between the table grape industry and the Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) and aims to increase market access for table grape producers.

Alexas Fotos via Pixabay

Western Cape Department of Agriculture Minister Ivan Meyer, says: "One of my ministerial priorities is market access. The strategic partnership with SATI is aligned with this. The aim is to increase exports of Western Cape agricultural produce by 5% over the next five years."SATI's communication manager, Clayton Swart says that they are looking forward to promoting South African table grapes. "We are excited. SATI plans a major marketing campaign in China in March 2021, targeting China's wholesale and retail markets. SATI's Transformation Unit has also worked hard to prepare table grape producers to participate in the China Campaign."One such exporter, supported by both the WCDoA and SATI, is Warren Bam who farms in Saron. Bam produces organic table grapes which he exports to the United Kingdom, European Union and North America. Now he will be able to expand into the China Market.During a recent visit to another exporter, Robin Johnson, Meyer highlighted the vital role that the export market plays in the Western Cape's economic recovery. "The table grape industry which employs 40,000 people is an essential sub-sector of the Western Cape’s agricultural economy. Growing the export market is inextricably linked to economic recovery in the Western Cape. The WCDoA has partnered with SATI to increase exports estimated at 15,750 tonnes in the 2020/21 season," concludes Meyer.