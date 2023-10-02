Former SAA chairperson appears in court on fraud, corruption charges

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni as well as former Sondolo IT director, Trevor Mathenjwa have been granted bail of R10,000 each at the Richards Bay Magistrates' Court.

Source: Julian Herzog via Wikimedia Commons

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigating directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, said the two were arrested earlier today on charges of fraud and corruption related to controversial business BosasaBosasa.

Seboka said Myeni allegedly failed to disclose her interests during her tenure as SAA board chairperson.

“Myeni thus stands accused of corruption for receiving gratification from BOSASA subsidiary Sondolo IT, offered by Trevor Mathenjwa, the company's former director. Myeni is accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015, to the value of R200k.

“She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from Bosasa, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015 for over R107k,” Seboka said.

The case is expected back in court in November.