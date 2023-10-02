Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Legislation News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Legal jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Former SAA chairperson appears in court on fraud, corruption charges

2 Oct 2023
Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni as well as former Sondolo IT director, Trevor Mathenjwa have been granted bail of R10,000 each at the Richards Bay Magistrates' Court.
Source: Julian Herzog via Wikimedia Commons
Source: Julian Herzog via Wikimedia Commons

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigating directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, said the two were arrested earlier today on charges of fraud and corruption related to controversial business BosasaBosasa.

Seboka said Myeni allegedly failed to disclose her interests during her tenure as SAA board chairperson.

“Myeni thus stands accused of corruption for receiving gratification from BOSASA subsidiary Sondolo IT, offered by Trevor Mathenjwa, the company's former director. Myeni is accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015, to the value of R200k.

“She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from Bosasa, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015 for over R107k,” Seboka said.

The case is expected back in court in November.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: South African Airways, Dudu Myeni

Related

São Paulo is SAA's first intercontinental route since Covid
São Paulo is SAA's first intercontinental route since Covid30 Jun 2023
Competition watchdog backs South African Airways sale, with conditions
Competition watchdog backs South African Airways sale, with conditions15 May 2023
Source: Free-Photos via
TBCSA welcomes new interim SAA board appointments19 Apr 2023
Source: Julian Herzog via
Minister Gordhan appoints new SAA interim board18 Apr 2023
SAA privatisation plan at risk, Semafor reports
SAA privatisation plan at risk, Semafor reports27 Feb 2023
SAA in talks with Airbus to acquire long haul aircraft
SAA in talks with Airbus to acquire long haul aircraft17 Oct 2022
SAA not scaling down operations
SAA not scaling down operations30 Sep 2022
Government determined to see SAA grow
Government determined to see SAA grow26 Sep 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz