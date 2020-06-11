Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice News South Africa

New documentary tackling racial inequality to launch on Youth Day

Tuesday, 16 June, sees the online launch of Good Hope, a new feature-length documentary from award-winning filmmaker Anthony Fabian which explores some of the challenges faced in post-apartheid South Africa; inequality, racial tensions, the rise of populism, xenophobia, gender imbalances, corruption, unemployment and poor education.

The documentary focuses on the young, post-apartheid generation, who not only focus on the challenges, but offer solutions.

The online launch on Youth Day will feature a panel discussion on the themes uncovered by the documentary and assess how the lessons learnt could help other societies tackling racial inequality to build bridges.



The panellists, including those featured in the documentary, are:

  • Anthony Fabian, director, Good Hope
  • Katherine Leach-Lewis, producer, Good Hope
  • Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
  • Lerato Tshabalala, author and broadcaster
  • Unathi September of Inspire Foundation Africa
  • Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng of the Gender Equalities Commission
  • Yusuf Randera-Rees, social entrepreneur
  • Lynette Ntuli, social entrepreneur
  • Mike van Graan, playwright
  • Ndoni Mcunu, environmentalist
  • Mmusi Maimane, founder, One South Africa Movement
  • Lisa Klein, SA SME, Business for South Africa


Excerpts from Good Hope will be shown during the event to highlight the challenges young South Africans face - and how the protagonists are working to overcome them. The discussion will include a Q&A section with online conference participants.

For more information, go to www.goodhopedoc.com.
