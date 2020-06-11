New documentary tackling racial inequality to launch on Youth Day

Tuesday, 16 June, sees the online launch of Good Hope, a new feature-length documentary from award-winning filmmaker Anthony Fabian which explores some of the challenges faced in post-apartheid South Africa; inequality, racial tensions, the rise of populism, xenophobia, gender imbalances, corruption, unemployment and poor education.
The documentary focuses on the young, post-apartheid generation, who not only focus on the challenges, but offer solutions.
The online launch on Youth Day will feature a panel discussion on the themes uncovered by the documentary and assess how the lessons learnt could help other societies tackling racial inequality to build bridges.
The panellists, including those featured in the documentary, are:
Anthony Fabian, director, Good Hope
Katherine Leach-Lewis, producer, Good Hope
Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Lerato Tshabalala, author and broadcaster
Unathi September of Inspire Foundation Africa
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng of the Gender Equalities Commission
Yusuf Randera-Rees, social entrepreneur
Lynette Ntuli, social entrepreneur
Mike van Graan, playwright
Ndoni Mcunu, environmentalist
Mmusi Maimane, founder, One South Africa Movement
Lisa Klein, SA SME, Business for South Africa
Excerpts from Good Hope will be shown during the event to highlight the challenges young South Africans face - and how the protagonists are working to overcome them. The discussion will include a Q&A section with online conference participants.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.