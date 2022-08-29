Industries

    Africa


    SA-based tech company wins KPMG's Tech Innovator in Africa award

    29 Aug 2022
    KPMG Private Enterprise has announced the winner of its Tech Innovator in Africa Awards where Iidentifii took the top spot followed closely by Chekkit Technologies Inc in second place and Troygold in third place. Iidentifii is an enterprise-grade facial biometric authentication and automated onboarding platform.
    Lance Fanaroff, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Iidentifii | image supplied
    Lance Fanaroff, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Iidentifii | image supplied

    Iidentifii will go on to compete in the global event taking place in Lisbon, Portugal in November 2022.

    The global competition is made up of 20 countries across key economies globally and while each region runs their own competition, the global platform allows for various players across the world to pitch their businesses’ products and services and be recognised for leading tech innovation and business model excellence, judged by a panel of local and global industry experts.

    “The entire Iidentifii team is honoured to have won this prestigious competition. We’ve been inspired by all the world-class innovators who were in the running throughout Africa,” said Lance Fanaroff, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Iidentifii.

    “As Africa’s representative for the global finals, we’re determined to make our continent proud when we compete on the global stage, at the Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon in November.”

    “Our team has worked hard to make innovation a consistent thread throughout the business, and we are grateful for KPMG’s commitment to tech trailblazers.”

    Icasa linking SIM cards to biometrics - how new regulations aim to keep consumers safe
    Icasa linking SIM cards to biometrics - how new regulations aim to keep consumers safe

    10 May 2022

    Alan Barr, partner and head of private enterprise at KPMG, said:

    “Africa is ripe with innovation and this competition truly showcases Africa’s leading tech innovators on a local and global scale – demonstrating the impact that the fastest-growing tech innovators are having across the globe.

    “We opened the competition in February this year and had an overwhelming response with 159 applications from across the continent – almost double compared to the number of applications received last year. This demonstrates not only the growing tech innovation in Africa but indicates the appetite for African tech businesses to be recognised and scale their operations for the greater good of the continent and its people,” said

    “It was great to see the shift in innovations this year and how African businesses have used the challenges of the past two years to truly define their strategies and ensure they have adapted to what the market wants and needs.”

