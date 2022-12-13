Industries

Technology Company news South Africa

The best place to reach South African IT business decision makers

13 Dec 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
MyBroadband is read by the largest business IT audience in the country.
The best place to reach South African IT business decision makers

MyBroadband is the largest and most influential IT news website in South Africa.

This makes it the best place for businesses to advertise their ICT products and services.

MyBroadband is read by 1.3 million IT executives and managers, 61,000 CEOs and company directors, and 368,000 business owners every month – the largest business IT audience in the country.

All these readers are key business and purchasing decision makers and influencers in the companies they work for, making them a must-reach audience.

How to advertise on MyBroadband

MyBroadband provides a range of excellent advertising options to businesses who want to reach the CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and IT managers who form part of our audience.

These advertising products include sponsored articles, social media campaigns, What's Next interviews, targeted display ads, and video campaigns.
A common thread that runs through all these products is that they provide excellent value and a strong return on your marketing investment.

To see what MyBroadband can do for your company, contact MyBroadband’s advertising team.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

