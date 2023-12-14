Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Ghana government gives Africa's largest rooftop solar green light

    14 Dec 2023
    14 Dec 2023
    Africa’s largest rooftop solar installation, powered by Sungrow, has been officially endorsed by Ghana’s Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Prempeh-Opoku. The minister recently visited the project site, located in the Tema Freezone, Ghana. The project is owned by Helios Solar Company (a subsidiary of LMI Holdings) and boasts a capacity of 16.82MW.
    Ghana government gives Africa's largest rooftop solar green light

    Sungrow’s state-of-the-art SG350HX PV inverter and the MV Station MVS4480-LV technology were selected by the project’s PV engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, Dutch & Co., for their crucial role in delivering reliable and efficient solar energy solutions. The company will also be responsible for operations and maintenance.

    This initiative is projected to reduce Ghana’s carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 11,000 tonnes annually. Sungrow’s involvement underscores the company’s commitment to accelerating the development of clean energy power generation system integration.

    Source: Reuters. A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter at an electric vehicle charging station in New Delhi, India, 12 February, 2022.
    LeapFrog plans $500m investment in Asian, African climate transition firms

    11 Jul 2023

    "The Sungrow team is proud to have been selected by Dutch & Co to provide technical solutions for this project which will be Africa’s largest rooftop solar installation," said Sungrow in a company statement.

    "This work aligns with our mission, 'clean power for all’ and reinforces our commitment to accelerating the adoption of clean energy solutions and driving innovation in power conversion technology for a sustainable future."

    Funded by the IFC

    The project is funded by the International Finance Corporation as part of an all-encompassing $30m clean power and water deal with LMI Holdings, the installation will comprise of 29,261 solar panels using the latest N-type technology across a rooftop area of 92,000m² of LMI Holdings’ IWC Mega-warehouse.

    Once operational, the solar system is projected to produce 24,750MWh of clean, stable, and sustainable electricity annually, further solidifying Sungrow's position at the forefront of innovative and environmentally conscious endeavours in the energy sector.

    NextOptions


    Related

    Sungrow installed invertor: Image: Supplied
    OLC Through The Line CommunicationsBattle load shedding with Sungrow Residential Solution
    Source: Reuters. A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter at an electric vehicle charging station in New Delhi, India, 12 February, 2022.
    LeapFrog plans $500m investment in Asian, African climate transition firms
    11 Jul 2023
    Solar panels on half the world's roofs could meet its entire electricity demand - new research
    Solar panels on half the world's roofs could meet its entire electricity demand - new research
     12 Oct 2021
    V&A's rooftop solar system operational
    V&A's rooftop solar system operational
    1 Dec 2015
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz