Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopSappiOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Climate Change News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Large investments expected at first Africa climate summit

22 Aug 2023
By: Duncan Miriri
Deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to be struck at next month's Africa Climate Summit, including increasingly popular nature-based investments, the event's main organiser said on Tuesday.
File photo: A police officer walks next to an electric mass transit bus assembled by electric vehicle manufacturer Roam at the Green Park Terminus in Nairobi, Kenya 19 October 2022. Reuters/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo
File photo: A police officer walks next to an electric mass transit bus assembled by electric vehicle manufacturer Roam at the Green Park Terminus in Nairobi, Kenya 19 October 2022. Reuters/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo

African officials hope the meeting will strengthen the continent's voice and send a unified message ahead of the COP28 UN climate summit later this year.

"We are anticipating deals from $1m all the way to hundreds of millions of dollars," Joseph Ng'ang'a, the chief executive for the Africa Climate Summit's secretariat, told Reuters in an interview.

He said the deals would involve private and public funding for nature-based investments, clean energy production and climate adaptation efforts.

More than 20 African heads of state and government and 20,000 delegates from around the world, including UN chief Antonio Guterres, have confirmed their participation in the 4-6 September summit in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

African countries have been severely affected by changing weather patterns and increasingly suffer from droughts, floods and storms related to climate change.

Several nature-based deals, which help resolve the dilemma of who foots the bill to combat climate change impacts, have been announced in recent months involving African countries.

Portugal said in June it would swap $153m worth of Cape Verde's debt for nature investments while Gabon completed its own such deal this month, allowing the central African nation to buy back a nominal $500m of its international debt and issue an eco-friendly amortizing bond of equal size.

African governments will also prepare to push at the COP28 summit for the realisation of financing commitments made in previous climate summits by richer nations, Ali Mohamed, Kenya's special envoy for climate change, said at the same interview.

Last year's COP27 summit in Egypt agreed to create a loss and damage fund for developing countries, but it has not materialised yet, Mohamed said.

"We are holding this summit not to continue repeating the same messages. We are holding this summit for Africa to present solutions to the challenges," he said.

He cited the recognition of the Congo forest basin as a key carbon sink as one of African countries' main objectives heading into COP28.

NextOptions

About Duncan Miriri

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Aaron Ross and Christina Fincher
Read more: climate change, Climate Change Summit, climate action, Duncan Miriri

Related

Tunisian environmental activist, Radhia Haddad, stands on the dried-out Ariana lagoon, in Ariana, Tunisia 11 August 2023. Reuters/Jihed Abidellaoui
Changing climate pushes migrating birds from parched Tunisian wetlands15 Aug 2023
New research to help Port of Cape Town prepare for extreme wind events
New research to help Port of Cape Town prepare for extreme wind events7 Aug 2023
Source: Reuters.A boy covers his face from smoke as a health worker fumigates against mosquitoes in a residential area, as Sri Lanka tries to curb dengue fever across the island in Colombo, Sri Lanka 12 July, 2023.
WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs21 Jul 2023
Supplied image: Reinhold Mangundu
Eco-paralysis: What it is and how to beat it21 Jul 2023
Leveraging technology and innovation to address climate change risks
ESG Africa ConferenceLeveraging technology and innovation to address climate change risks20 Jul 2023
Image source: Chayanit Chankhong –
Africa: Transforming carbon markets as implementation of Paris Agreement commitments progress12 Jul 2023
Image source: Tanarat Kongchuenjit –
The risks and opportunities of transitioning to a green economy11 Jul 2023
Source: Reuters. A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter at an electric vehicle charging station in New Delhi, India, 12 February, 2022.
LeapFrog plans $500m investment in Asian, African climate transition firms11 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz