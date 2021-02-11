Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology News South Africa

Menu

CSI Trends 2021

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

CSI & Sustainability jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Local #WomeninScience breaking barriers, adding value to scientific community

11 Feb 2021
At present, less than 30% of researchers worldwide are women. And although there has been a rise in the number of women carrying out studies in scientific fields, there are still relatively few women in science in the workplace.
In what remains a largely male-centred industry, there are many obstacles that women in science have to overcome, including a sense of belonging, harassment and bullying, as well as being compensated differently to their male counterparts. Despite these challenges, women, like those with companies housed at The Innovation Hub, have broken down the barriers and have succeeded at creating innovations that aim to change the lives of those around them, says Advocate Pieter Holl, CEO at The Innovation Hub.

This International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated annually on 11 February, The Innovation Hub is honouring two South African women, Sibongile Mongadi and Kathryn Malherbe who have broken down barriers and added tremendous value to the scientific community with innovations from their respective companies, Uku’hamba and Invisio AI.

UCT doctoral candidates win L'Oréal-Unesco award

Doaa Ali and Tsaone Tamuhla, two University of Cape Town (UCT) PhD candidates, are recipients of the L'Oréal-Unesco for Women in Science sub-Saharan Africa regional programme Young Talent Awards...

11 Dec 2020


Innovation for people with life-altering amputations



Mongadi’s lightweight, durable, water-resistant, custom-made and low-cost prosthetics innovation.
Sibongile Mongadi is an entrepreneur currently incubated at The Innovation Hubs’ eKasiLabs Soweto programme. eKasiLabs provides business development support to startups in various Gauteng townships. Mongadi's Uku’hamba focuses on improving the conditions of amputees by providing lightweight, durable, water-resistant, custom-made and low-cost prosthetics. Her invention ultimately serves to improve the living conditions of those who have had life-altering amputations.

Mongadi drew inspiration from her interactions with an amputee at a health facility in Johannesburg who had been on the waiting list for more than four years, struggling to get access to a prosthetic limb.

With currently three million amputees in South Africa, only 30% have access to prosthetic care.

“That provoked me to make a positive impact and to start producing low-cost prosthetic limbs to improve amputees’ quality life of by giving them back their independence,” says Mongadi.

Mongadi, with an educational background in marketing, entrepreneurship, innovation management and 3D printing, uses advanced technologies (3D scanner, designing software, 3D printer, a CNC milling machine and a laser engraver) along with resourceful and recyclable materials to make mobility accessible to lower- and middle-income groups, with a faster turnaround time than general prosthetics.

Study sheds light on what it takes for women to succeed - or not - in science in Africa

Women are 49.6% of the world's population. An estimated 70% of the health and social care workforce are women; they deliver care to around 5 billion people...

By Allen Muyaama Mukhwana and Judy Omumbo 2 Nov 2020


Breast cancer identification made easier



Malherbe of Invisio AI
Another woman pushing the limits of science is Kathryn Malherbe. MedAI Sol is working on the development of deep machine learning (DML) and artificial intelligence (AI) software for breast cancer identification and segmentation for breast ultrasound in the diagnostic imaging sector.

Having worked in clinical practice for the past 15 years, she was inspired to understand why breast cancers are at times missed during ultrasound imaging.

Malherbe's Invisio AI innovation
“In order to do give cancer a ‘name’, you require on-site infrastructure to do a biopsy to send to the pathologists who have to evaluate the breast tissue under the microscope to identify what type of cancer it is. Most clinics don’t have the facilities needed, and having thorough biopsies done can take up to six months for a patient to get the answer they need, delaying their standard care of practice,” says Malherbe. “Our innovation can make a real change in the high mortality rate currently associated with breast cancer in South Africa,” she adds.

Malherbe has always been a problem solver and started her journey in science 15 years ago when she did her undergraduate studies in neuroanatomy and then went on to complete her Master’s degree in Radiography and Mammography.

What can be done to better support women pursuing their PhDs in Africa

In many African countries like Kenya, there are gender gaps when it comes to women enrolling in, and completing, their PhD studies.

By Anne M. Khisa 28 Sep 2020


Overcoming inequalities in the workplace


“It is important that female scientists stick together to overcome the inequalities in the scientific workplace. The sharing of resources and networking has helped set women up for success, and we encourage women to keep doing so,” says Holl.

“Furthermore, female scientists require the support from the various sectors within their industries,” says Holl. “The Innovation Hub strives to pave the way for women to reach their goals and to make a difference for many more women in the future,” he concludes.
Comment

Read more: women in science, The Innovation Hub, Pieter Holl

Related

GAP Innovation Competition winners announced15 Dec 2020
GAP Innovation competition aims to provide seed funding, support to entrepreneurs11 Nov 2020
Study sheds light on what it takes for women to succeed - or not - in science in Africa2 Nov 2020
Entrepreneurs graduate from incubation programme12 Oct 2020
What can be done to better support women pursuing their PhDs in Africa28 Sep 2020
Women in data should be more than just reality3 Aug 2020
Moves are afoot in Africa to keep more women in science careers10 Jun 2020
#WomenInScience: Female titans of tech in South Africa14 Feb 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz