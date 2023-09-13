Industries

Food, Water & Energy Security News South Africa

Solar panel geysers for disabled

13 Sep 2023
A total of R24m was allocated to install 976 solar geysers across various human-settlement projects in Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers' 2023/24 Budget Vote. This investment aims to address the current energy crisis.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

As part of this initiative, 53 households of beneficiaries living with disabilities will be fitted with solar-panel geysers at the Vlakkeland project.

Projects in this pilot energy mitigation initiative include metro grounds in George and Railton in Swellendam. Upon the successful completion of these projects, a total 976 indigent households will benefit from improved energy access.

Simmers expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing progress of the pilot project, stating, “I am excited to note that the pilot project is being implemented, with installations currently underway. Having experienced one of the coldest winters in recent years, it is imperative that we explore alternative means to mitigate load shedding while ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens are not left behind.

The installation of the 53 solar panel geysers at Vlakkeland is on track to be completed by the end of 2023, promising a substantial improvement in the wellbeing and dignity of the beneficiaries, while at the same time advancing our commitment to environmental responsibility.

NextOptions
load shedding, disabled, Eskom, Western Cape government, energy security

