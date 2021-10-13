Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Topco MediaLevergyIMC ConferenceAdvertising Media ForumBrave GroupEast Coast RadioSo InteractiveAsk AfrikaOgilvy South AfricaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHybrid Media ConsultingLearning CurveDUO Marketing + CommunicationsJust DesignVicinity MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Outdoor Advertising Site Developer/Landlord Relationship Admin Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    PrimeCourts acquires brand activation rights to SA Corporation portfolio and Killarney Mall

    13 Oct 2021
    Issued by: Primedia Outdoor
    Primedia Outdoor's PrimeCourts division recently acquired the brand activation rights to the South African Corporation portfolio as well as Killarney Mall in Johannesburg. The acquisition sees the footprint of the company's brand activation offering expanded by 21 additional malls and shopping centres in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
    PrimeCourts acquires brand activation rights to SA Corporation portfolio and Killarney Mall

    Connecting with consumers - Growth opportunities in the brand activations industry

    “Growth during these tough times is incredibly positive, and Primedia Outdoor is constantly looking at the best opportunities to grow value to all our stakeholders,” says Danie van Aswegen, Executive: Rights & Development Malls at Primedia Outdoor. “We are extremely excited to partner with both SA Corp and Killarney Mall, and are focused on delivering value to partners, shoppers and exhibitors alike at each venue.”

    Trust Masarirambi
    Trust Masarirambi
    Brand activations in the mall environment provide an invaluable way of connecting with shoppers along their shopping journey, offering brands the ability to drive consideration, trial and conversion, helping shoppers make informed purchasing decisions at last engagement point in the path to purchase. Primedia Outdoor is a key player in the Non GLA space and has extensive experience in executing remarkable engaging activation campaigns in the mall environment, across a multitude of retail destinations throughout South Africa. Each new mall provides a unique audience platform that enable brands to engage with shoppers to fulfil their set objectives, and at Primedia Outdoor we pride ourselves in working closely with our landlord partners to develop these unique offerings in the in-mall media, activation and exhibition environments. We are honoured to add the South African Corporation portfolio and Killarney Mall to our portfolio, and believe it further demonstrates that we are a trusted and preferred partner in the non-GLA space.

    Mutual benefits of brand activations


    “The PrimeCourts division delivers memorable brand experiences across various categories such as the automotive industry – Through brand activations in our shopping centres, automotive brands have an extension of their showroom enabling engagement by bringing the products to the consumers,” says Trust Masarirambi, Sales Manager: Malls at Primedia Outdoor. “With Covid-19 limiting movements around various communities, consumers are able to do their shopping under one roof. This provides a mutual benefit in that consumers get access to products they need under one roof, and brands get the right level of exposure during these tough times.”

    PrimeCourts acquires brand activation rights to SA Corporation portfolio and Killarney Mall

    The following malls form part of the SA Corp portfolio:
    1. Bluff Towers
    2. Celtis Ridge
    3. Comaro Crossing
    4. East Point
    5. Midway Mews
    6. Montana Crossing
    7. Morning Glen
    8. Musgrave Centre
    9. Umlazi Mega City
    10. Cambridge Crossing
    11. Coachman’s Crossing
    12. Cullinan Jewel Shopping Centre
    13. Davenport Square
    14. Forest Road 1
    15. Hayfields Mall
    16. Northpark Mall
    17. Pine Walk
    18. Springfield Value Centre
    19. Town Square
    20. Willow Way
    Make your next brand activation a huge success and take advantage of invaluable expertise in managing and selling spaces whilst matching brands with the right environment –

    Contact Primedia Outdoor on 011 475 1419, email az.oc.roodtuoemirp@seiriuqne or visit our website at https://primediaoutdoor.co.za/.

    Primedia Outdoor
    Primedia Outdoor is a national outdoor advertising media specialist. Part of the Out-of- Home division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, Primedia Outdoor focuses primarily on the marketing and selling of outdoor advertising signage.

    Related

    LMX and Primedia Outdoor launch study to measure audiences across 7 African markets
    Primedia OutdoorLMX and Primedia Outdoor launch study to measure audiences across 7 African markets3 hours ago
    Marketers turn to stable research in the midst of large consumer changes
    Ask AfrikaMarketers turn to stable research in the midst of large consumer changes21 hours ago
    Primedia to sponsor 2021 Loeries Radio & Out of Home categories
    Primedia to sponsor 2021 Loeries Radio & Out of Home categories17 Sep 2021
    Source:
    All the winners from the Most Awards 20218 Sep 2021
    Nedbank repositions its business ignite programme to give more South African small businesses a hand
    Primedia BroadcastingNedbank repositions its business ignite programme to give more South African small businesses a hand17 Aug 2021
    Primedia Outdoor augments Huawei Joburg Day by increasing reach across network
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor augments Huawei Joburg Day by increasing reach across network26 Jul 2021
    Illustration: Lisa Nelson / GroundUp
    Primedia beats Prasa in decade-long court case1 Apr 2021
    Adcheck: 50 and flourishing
    AdCheckAdcheck: 50 and flourishing18 Feb 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz