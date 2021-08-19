Tractor Outdoor announces partnership with Hivestack in South Africa

Tractor Outdoor
has partnered with Hivestack
, the world’s leading full-stack programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) platform. Tractor has engaged Hivestack’s supply side platform (SSP) and ad server unlocking new revenue from DOOH. Tractor is the first media owner in South Africa to have access to this technology.
Besides facilitating access to programmatic capabilities, Hivestack’s ad server allows for the integration and overlay of mobile device data. This will allow Tractor to accurately observe the movements of consumers, serving relevant and highly targeted messages via its extensive DOOH footprint, and delivering richer, more intelligent and measurable campaigns.
Remi du Preez, commercial director at Tractor Outdoor, says that: “The South African market is quickly realising the advantages of programmatic buying, while demanding more accountability and transparency in their media spend. This is why we are thrilled to have access to Hivestack’s world-class, first-to-market technology, which will allow advertisers to buy custom audiences across our DOOH network. Our aim is to drive the mindset change needed to convince advertisers that DOOH is a great medium for their spend, and that it can successfully - and measurably - deliver on campaign outcomes.”
Will Browsdon, managing director: EMEA region at Hivestack commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Tractor Outdoor and bring the power of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) to South Africa. This marks a very exciting move for Hivestack as we continue our worldwide expansion and Tractor Outdoor is the perfect partner. They are amongst the first to recognise the programmatic potential in the region and are helping to shape the digital out of home (DOOH) landscape.”
About Hivestack
Hivestack is the global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack’s demand-side platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns.
On the sell-side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack’s supply-side platform and ad exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack’s ad server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is central to the Hivestack platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.
Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, New York, Mexico City, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Guadalajara.
For more information, please visit https://www.hivestack.com
or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack About Tractor Outdoor
Established almost two decades ago, Tractor Outdoor is a national out of home (OOH) media owner, which specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional and digital inventory, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. Tractor Outdoor owns one of the largest Digital OOH networks in South Africa, and is a member of Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC), Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).