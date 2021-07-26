Primedia Outdoor augments Huawei Joburg Day by increasing reach across network

For the first time ever, Huawei Joburg Day was streamed live across multiple Urban Digital LED screens in Primedia Outdoor's network in Johannesburg. The event, which took place on Friday, 28 May 2021, achieved a significant brand presence by driving commuters to listen to 947 or watch the free event on YouTube on their mobile phones, in their homes, their cars or their backyards.