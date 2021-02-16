"New role, new focus"

This year, Tractor Outdoor celebrates 20 years in the media space and, for them, successful business is all about growth, collaboration, sustainability and the community.
Lizelle McConnell
Having stood by one of their core values, ‘we grow the business and people within it’, Tractor is pleased to announce that Lizelle McConnell has been appointed as sales director. With her in-depth experience in the industry, she has been pivotal to Tractor’s growth.
“I am thrilled with my new role and will continue to be a positive influence in the industry. I hope to elevate and inspire individuals to pursue their dreams no matter the obstacles they may face,” says McConnell.
McConnell has grown tremendously with the company, having just taken on the role of head of sales for Gauteng just last year. She is looking forward to implementing new sales strategies with her team, introducing new selling platforms, as well as working closely on environmental conservation and women empowerment initiatives.
McConnell continues: “Being part of the executive management board allows me to bring a female voice to this fast-paced industry; to help develop and lead the sales team and support others in the media space.”
She is also passionate about shedding light on NGOs, making a difference in communities and supporting women in business. She believes that the OOH industry can bring attention to these causes and create a significant and lasting impact.
Simon Wall, CEO of Tractor, remarks: “During these past few months Lizelle has increased knowledge of our operations as well as built a great relationship with her sales team. Her experience coupled with her commitment and passion has shown us that this was the best and most natural position for her. I wish her all the best in this new role."
