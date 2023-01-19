Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Energy & Mining trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Why international organisations hold the key to an accelerated just energy transition

19 Jan 2023
By: Alana Kruger
According to leading lifestyle magazines and spiritual gurus, 2023 is a year for self-reflection, intuition and analytical enlightenment. It also marks 16 years since South Africans first experienced load shedding - an unwelcome and common occurrence that continues to this day. Over the next 15 years, South Africa will need to install at least 50GW of generation capacity to achieve energy security. According to calculations by industry analysts, this will require an estimated R1.2tn in investment before 2035 to mitigate the energy crisis.
Alana Kruger, knowledge transfer manager for South Africa at Innovate UK KTN Global Alliance Africa
Alana Kruger, knowledge transfer manager for South Africa at Innovate UK KTN Global Alliance Africa

Considering the urgency of this issue and its impact on the wellbeing of both consumers and the economy at large, it might be time for South Africans to take 2023’s symbolism to heart. Now, more than ever, it is time for energy stakeholders to review the merits of the country’s past capital-raising efforts and explore new approaches towards achieving this 15-year investment goal.

This need for reflection comes as the recent escalation in rolling blackouts adds immeasurable pressure on economic development, creating a domino effect on employment, poverty, and climate change. According to energy experts, the recent prolonging of Stage 6 load shedding has already caused significant damage to the country's economy, with over R4bn wiped from the national coffers for each day it continues.

In an attempt to mitigate this impact, South African officials have investigated the potential of expanding the country’s fleet of coal power stations. Yet, with South Africa ranking among the top 20 highest emitters of greenhouse gases and nearly a third of all of Africa’s emissions - and amid the global shift to clean, green and renewable energy - a new path has been forged: that of a just energy transition (JET).

Achieving JET

In colloquial terms, JET seeks to introduce modern and efficient energy-generation capabilities to the national grid, while simultaneously minimising the social and environmental impact that power production can have on the health and livelihoods of both communities and wildlife. Or as President Cyril Ramaphosa put it: “It is about addressing the global risks of climate change while creating jobs and driving more rapid and inclusive economic growth.”

To date, South Africa has received widespread praise for its plans to achieve JET, with global commentators applauding the president’s framework which outlines the various principles to guide the transition, and policies and governance arrangements to give effect to the transition from an economy that is predominantly reliant on fossil fuel-based energy, towards a low-emissions and climate-resilient economy. However, this does not mean that the road towards sustainable and inclusive carbon neutrality will be an easy one.

Among the most obvious challenges are the expenses associated with renewable energy, however, equally as important are issues around trust, which must be developed between public and private actors; the need for the redress of policy obstacles that slow the pace of clean energy production; and most importantly, how the process can account for South Africa’s ‘coal communities’ who depend on the energy resources for income amid high levels of unemployment and poverty.

#BizTrends2023: New power supply model to transform SA's energy market
#BizTrends2023: New power supply model to transform SA's energy market

By 9 Jan 2023

Opportunity for collaboration

Exacerbated by the ongoing energy crisis, South Africa’s goal of achieving JET is, then, a complex endeavour - but one that offers a great opportunity for collaboration. And it is in this vein that local stakeholders should recognise the significant role that international organisations can play towards providing a gateway to global knowledge, resources, networks and innovations - vital resources on the journey towards sustainability in the energy sector.

By their very nature, international organisations represent a distinct break from the national norm and unlock a unique set of opportunities to help address many challenges facing JET. For example, to help stakeholders access global knowledge best practices, organisations such as Innovate UK KTN, which is currently delivering the Global Alliance Africa (GAA) - a six-year project funded by UK Aid - has curated a Global Innovation Network; a UK-African community where researchers, funders and innovators in the energy space can come together to explore solutions that seek to solve critical energy shortages using technology and innovation.

Through regular engagements, this network of energy specialists and industry stakeholders provides insight into the current climate; gives advice on how to overcome obstacles impeding implementation; and works to identify ‘needle-moving’ projects with the potential to drive change within the industry.

To date, these engagements have already identified key focus points for programme exploration, including green fuels and their applications, as well as an exploration into transition metals, export versus local usage of energy, and enterprise development.

Stellenbosch University allocates R12m towards establishing green hydrogen research expertise
Stellenbosch University allocates R12m towards establishing green hydrogen research expertise

14 Dec 2022

Exploring different pathways to JET

What’s more, global networks are an important resource for national firms which are often only exposed to local problems, opportunities, and partners. By assisting local actors to access new knowledge, technologies and mindsets, they support efforts aimed at exploring different pathways to JET, as well as different ways of thinking about the industry more generally. This is further supported by access to new funding opportunities, which are key considering the high costs associated with renewable energy generation.

At the end of the day, international organisations facilitate a level of resource mobilisation that national actors cannot achieve on their own, making them a key component to support the planning, implementation, and monitoring of just and inclusive energy transitions. And with no immediate solutions to South Africa’s energy crisis, the sooner these global actors are involved in the process, the better.

NextOptions

About Alana Kruger

Alana Kruger, knowledge transfer manager for South Africa at Innovate UK KTN Global Alliance Africa
Read more: energy crisis, Cyril Ramaphosa, energy security, climate resilience, just energy transition

Related

New law planned to speed up power projects
New law planned to speed up power projects2 days ago
Eskom to reduce power cuts but long-term outlook bleak
Eskom to reduce power cuts but long-term outlook bleak2 days ago
Ramaphosa to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts
Ramaphosa to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts3 days ago
Source:
Twitter report on most followed leaders in SA released13 Jan 2023
Government to take on Eskom debt in staggered way
Government to take on Eskom debt in staggered way12 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: Challenges and opportunities abound in the power utilities sector
#BizTrends2023: Challenges and opportunities abound in the power utilities sector10 Jan 2023
Source © Byju's
South Africa opening up on- and offshore licensing rounds28 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters.
11 Tambo Memorial Hospital staff among the dead in tanker blast28 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz