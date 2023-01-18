Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News Madagascar

Energy & Mining trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Madagascar solar firm secures funding to connect 50,000 households

18 Jan 2023
By: Duncan Miriri
Madagascar's WeLight, an off-grid solar company, has secured €19m to connect 50,000 households to electricity in the next two years, it said on Tuesday, 17 January.
Source: Gallo/Getty
Source: Gallo/Getty

Off-grid solar power, spearheaded by a variety of startups, has gained in popularity in Africa because it can affordably connect millions of homes which are left off mainstream electricity grids to clean power.

WeLight, which allows customers to prepay for their electricity through mobile banking, is targeting the 90% of the Indian Ocean island nation's rural population without access to power, it said.

The project is being financed by the European Investment Bank (EBI), EDFI ElectriFI and Triodos Investment Management, WeLight said in a joint statement.

WeLight, which is owned by Madagascar's Axian Group, Norwegian investment fund Norfund and Sagemcon, already provides solar power to 9,000 rural Malagasy households.

It launched five mini-grids in Mali in a test phase in 2021, and it is exploring opportunities in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the company said.

Madagascar has a population of 29 million.

Second annual Solar Power Africa conference to explore strategies for energy security
Second annual Solar Power Africa conference to explore strategies for energy security

5 Dec 2022

Expanding operations

The latest Madagascar expansion, which will cost a total of €27m with the additional funds being provided by the shareholders in loans, will cover 120 new villages.

The new round of financing will help the company to keep expanding its operations, said Maud Watelet, senior investment officer at EDFI, one of the financiers.

"It will unlock the company's potential to deploy more than a hundred mini grids in Madagascar, a market with a significantly low electrification rate and challenging logistic conditions," she said.

WeLight builds small solar power plants, storage units, distribution lines and installs a meter at each customer's premises, offering round the clock electricity, it said.

The beneficiaries, which will also include small businesses, have already been identified through a programme carried out jointly with the ministry of energy, WeLight said.

EIB's involvement in the project signified its commitment to aid the fight against climate change through the provision of clean power to communities in Africa, said Ambroise Fayolle, vice president at the lender.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: solar power, European Investment Bank, Duncan Miriri

Related

Tanzania's tomato harvest goes to waste: Solar-powered cold storage could be a sustainable solution
Tanzania's tomato harvest goes to waste: Solar-powered cold storage could be a sustainable solution13 Jan 2023
Ethiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound from Covid this year
Ethiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound from Covid this year19 Dec 2022
How Wetility's unique solar solution model is paving the way for an accessible, energy-secure future
How Wetility's unique solar solution model is paving the way for an accessible, energy-secure future15 Dec 2022
Kenya's GMO maize push sowing trouble for food sector, farmers warn
Kenya's GMO maize push sowing trouble for food sector, farmers warn15 Dec 2022
Second annual Solar Power Africa conference to explore strategies for energy security
Second annual Solar Power Africa conference to explore strategies for energy security5 Dec 2022
Nestlé invests in solar power at Hammanskraal factory
Nestlé invests in solar power at Hammanskraal factory23 Nov 2022
Source:
European Investment Bank and Development Bank of Southern Africa announce renewable energy investment initiative14 Nov 2022
Introducing Brighter Business by Sun Exchange
Sun ExchangeIntroducing Brighter Business by Sun Exchange10 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz