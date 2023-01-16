Industries

Ramaphosa to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts

16 Jan 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos due to the ongoing energy crisis in the country, his spokesman said on Sunday, 15 January.
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

Power cuts have worsened since last Tuesday when Eskom said it would implement Stage 6 load shedding until further notice.

"Currently, the president is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties represented in parliament, NECCOM (National Energy Crisis Committee) and the Eskom board," Vincent Magwenya said.

He added that further briefing sessions with key stakeholders will take place during this coming week.

