Shoppers urged to buy local on Black Friday

10 Nov 2020
With the annual Black Friday shopping extravaganza just over two weeks away, Proudly South African has urged shoppers to mainly purchase locally manufactured products.

©Dmitriy Shironosov via 123RF

In a statement, Proudly South African said: "This year’s Black Friday will almost certainly be blacker for many people than previous years given seriously constrained economic circumstances, but there are also bound to be many bargains on offer as retailers and manufacturers move stock that has sat unsold during the lockdown period."

The agency said it was urging consumers who are planning to take advantage of the 27 November sale to buy locally manufactured goods, bearing in mind the number of jobs that have been lost and the many livelihoods still at stake.

#DoBizZA: Reassessing our commitment to buying South African

Local businesses, manufacturers, petrol stations, retailers, local products and services... in the absence of exports... have carried us through this pandemic, says Proudly South African's Happy Ngidi...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 30 Sep 2020


“By buying local we retain and may even re-create some of the jobs that have been shed over the last few months and put South Africa and South Africans back to work.

“This is the message to South Africans by both the real and the fictitious president of the country! In Proudly SA’s current tv commercial, It’s Game Time, Mzansi, Dr John Kani plays the role of the nation’s conscience and its president and calls upon all South Africans to support locally manufactured goods and services.

“In his address when he delivered his National Recovery Plan, the real President Cyril Ramaphosa also made a call for increased localisation as a means of kick-starting the economy again,” said Proudly South African.

#DoBizZA: Best Little Guide helps South Africans shop local

The goal is to make it easier than ever to find and support small business, by bringing them all together under one curated virtual roof...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 23 Sep 2020


The agency said buying local has never been as important as now.

“Check labels of origin and target local brands for your support. If you are still avoiding shopping in store, remember Proudly South African’s dedicated online shopping platform, www.rsamade.co.za which will also have its own bargains on offer,” reads the statement.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Read more: Black Friday, Buy local, Proudly South African, localisation, buy South African, Made in SA

