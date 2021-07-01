TikTok publishes Q1 community guidelines enforcement report

TikTok has announced that it has published its Q1 2021 community guidelines enforcement report.
The platform aims to bring visibility to the work of moderating content to keep it a safe and welcoming space for its community. TikTok has been publishing Transparency Reports since 2019. Starting with this report, insights related to the enforcement of its community guidelines will be published quarterly while information related to legal requests will continue to be published bi-annually.
Key insights
- 61,951,327 videos were removed for violating TikTok’s community guidelines or Terms of Service, which is less than 1% of all videos uploaded on TikTok.
- 82% of these videos were removed before they received any views, 91% before any user reports and 93% within 24 hours of being posted.
- 1,921,900 ads were rejected for violating advertising policies and guidelines.
- 11,149,514 accounts were removed for violating our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, of which 7,263,952 were removed for potentially belonging to a person under the age of 13. This is less than 1% of all accounts on TikTok.
- 71,470,161 accounts were blocked from being created through automated means.
TikTok continues to try and expand the information it provides with each report to help the industry push forward when it comes to accountability and transparency around user safety.
To bring more visibility to the actions the platform takes to protect minors, TikTok has added the number of accounts removed from the full TikTok experience for potentially belonging to an underage person. This builds upon TikTok’s previous work to strengthen its default privacy settings for teens, offer tools to empower parents and families and limit features like direct messaging and live stream to those age 16 and over.
You can access and read the full report here
.