  • #YouthMatters: Keowin Knowlden, account manager at Atmosphere Communications
    After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021... By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Siyabonga Sangweni bids farewell to CliffCentral
    According to his Twitter profile @SaidBySiya, young Siyabonga Sangweni was told to sit down and be quiet. Now, as an adult, he stands up and speaks for a living. Sangweni, who started at CliffCentral.com in 2014 when the 'infotainment' online content hub was launched by Gareth Cliff, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving CliffCentral.com. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Bank branches will be dead in 5 years
    Sixty-five percent of global banking executives believe branch-based banking will be "dead" within five years, according to a new report.
TikTok publishes Q1 community guidelines enforcement report

1 Jul 2021
TikTok has announced that it has published its Q1 2021 community guidelines enforcement report.
Source: www.unsplash.com

The platform aims to bring visibility to the work of moderating content to keep it a safe and welcoming space for its community. TikTok has been publishing Transparency Reports since 2019. Starting with this report, insights related to the enforcement of its community guidelines will be published quarterly while information related to legal requests will continue to be published bi-annually.

Key insights

  • 61,951,327 videos were removed for violating TikTok’s community guidelines or Terms of Service, which is less than 1% of all videos uploaded on TikTok.
  • 82% of these videos were removed before they received any views, 91% before any user reports and 93% within 24 hours of being posted.
  • 1,921,900 ads were rejected for violating advertising policies and guidelines.
  • 11,149,514 accounts were removed for violating our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, of which 7,263,952 were removed for potentially belonging to a person under the age of 13. This is less than 1% of all accounts on TikTok.
  • 71,470,161 accounts were blocked from being created through automated means.
TikTok continues to try and expand the information it provides with each report to help the industry push forward when it comes to accountability and transparency around user safety.

To bring more visibility to the actions the platform takes to protect minors, TikTok has added the number of accounts removed from the full TikTok experience for potentially belonging to an underage person. This builds upon TikTok’s previous work to strengthen its default privacy settings for teens, offer tools to empower parents and families and limit features like direct messaging and live stream to those age 16 and over.

You can access and read the full report here.
