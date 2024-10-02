Making child safety the foundation of cybersecurity strategy

The digital age has blurred the lines between the playground and the online world. While technology offers incredible opportunities, it also exposes children to a myriad of risks that can impact not only their well-being but also the future workforce and businesses. Organisations also face a critical yet often overlooked cybersecurity vulnerability: the digital behaviour of employees' children.

Source: Freepik.com

Recent studies paint a concerning picture: South African children, with almost unfettered access to the internet, are encountering cyberbullying, online predators, and disturbing content at an alarming rate.

This early exposure can lead to trauma, social isolation, and a skewed understanding of healthy relationships and online behaviour.

While businesses invest heavily in sophisticated cybersecurity infrastructure, a single compromised home network – often through a child's unsupervised digital activity – can become an entry point for sophisticated cyber threats.

Children are increasingly becoming unintentional conduits for potential corporate security breaches.

Generation screen

A generation growing up with unmanaged digital access is vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, online manipulation, and the spread of misinformation.

This translates to a future workforce potentially grappling with:

Diminished digital literacy and critical thinking skills: Employees who struggle to discern credible information or navigate online risks.

Increased susceptibility to cyberattacks: A workforce vulnerable to phishing scams, social engineering, and other cyber threats, jeopardising company data and reputation.

Mental health challenges: Employees carrying the burdens of early online trauma, impacting productivity, engagement, and workplace well-being.

The numbers tell a compelling story.

95% of South African children grade 4 to 11, have regular, unfiltered internet access, with minimal parental supervision in many cases.

77% of children have no parental controls enabled on their devices

67% have experienced cyber interactions that could compromise personal and, by extension, professional digital security.

80% report receiving unsolicited contacts during vulnerable evening hours.

What can businesses do?

Investing in programmes that educate employees and their families about online safety will help encourage responsible digital citizenship, and critical thinking.

Encourage parents to take adequate leave, enabling them to guide their children's early digital experiences and establish healthy tech habits.

Create a workplace where employees feel comfortable discussing online safety concerns and seeking support for themselves or their children.

What begins as a family digital safety issue can quickly transform into a corporate risk management challenge.

Enemy within

Anna Collard is SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa

Employees may unknowingly introduce malware into their work environments by downloading seemingly safe files or applications through compromised home networks.

This can happen through phishing attacks or by downloading software from unverified sources, potentially granting cybercriminals access to sensitive information.

Once the malware has infiltrated the home network, it can spread to devices connected to the network, including smart home devices.

This could lead to identity theft, where employee credentials are stolen, and even allow for the hijacking of smart home devices, potentially enabling unauthorised surveillance and further compromising both personal and professional security.

By taking proactive steps, businesses can contribute to a safer digital environment for children, nurturing a future workforce that is resilient, informed, and digitally responsible.