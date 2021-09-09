SANParks launches reality TV series Away for Repair

South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that it will be launching a 13-week reality TV series on 7 October 2021 at 21:30 on Mzansi Magic DSTV channel 161. Hosted by popular actress Rami Chuene and renowned life coach Romeo Mabasa, the series titled Away for Repair will showcase the heartfelt stories of ordinary people taking much-needed time away to mend broken bonds.