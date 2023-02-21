Digify Africa, Techsys Digital unveil OpenAI-powered learning opportunities

Digify Africa and Techsys Digital have reportedly become the first learning platform in the world to provide access to OpenAI's ChatGPT via WhatsApp. This innovative integration of these two technologies have opened up possibilities for people who would otherwise have limited access to AI technology.

Image supplied

This latest development from Digify Africa and Techsys continues their partnership goal of providing education and tools to people all over the world, regardless of their location or circumstances. “The Digify Africa partnership was the ideal place to trial this groundbreaking technology, with Digify's DigiBot platform already training hundreds of thousands of learners across Africa in basic digital literacy and skills”, says Rachel McFarlane, MD of Techsys.

The DigiBot platform is a comprehensive digital learning solution delivered via WhatsApp that provides learners with access to a wide range of digital skills and training opportunities. Each DigiBot has been tailored to specific learning audiences and provides an interactive learning experience complete with gamification, leaderboards, certificates and quizzes. With the integration of ChatGPT, the platform will now offer even more personalised and interactive experiences for learners, allowing them to benefit from AI-powered support and research in real-time, anytime.

The integration of ChatGPT and WhatsApp will allow Digify's learners to access AI technology from the palm of their hands in any location with Internet access, providing them with a convenient and flexible learning experience. The use of WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world, also ensures that the technology is accessible and user-friendly, even for those with limited digital literacy.

"We are incredibly excited to be the first in the world to bring these two amazing technologies together," said Gavin Weale, founder of Digify Africa. "Our goal has always been to use technology to make education more accessible to people all over the world, and this partnership with Techsys allows us to do just that. We're proud to be able to offer this cutting-edge technology to our close to half a million learners and help them on their journey to digital literacy and success."

The release of this technology marks a major milestone for both Techsys and Digify Africa, as well as for the field of AI and digital education. By combining the power of AI with the reach and accessibility of WhatsApp, Techsys and Digify are helping to bridge the digital divide and provide people all over the world with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the digital age.