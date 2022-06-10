Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Enterprises University of PretoriaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sustainability News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Anglo American signs $100m sustainability-linked loan agreement with IFC

10 Jun 2022
Anglo American has signed a $100m sustainability-linked loan agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Linked to the delivery of sustainability goals in the group's Sustainable Mining Plan, the 10-year loan is the IFC's first in the mining sector.
Source:
Source: Anglo American/Flickr

Said Stephen Pearce, finance director of Anglo American: “Our Sustainable Mining Plan has a set of ambitious global goals relating to delivering a healthy environment, creating thriving communities, and being recognised as a trusted corporate leader. We designed our goals to challenge us to lead and innovate in how we can best deliver meaningful and enduring value to society, and particularly to those nearest to where we operate. We are delighted to now link some of our education and job creation targets to this loan as an additional demonstration of our commitment to deliver real and tangible benefits for our host communities.”

Anglo American’s Sustainable Mining Plan includes targets to support schools in its host communities to perform within the top 30% of state schools nationally and to create or support three offsite jobs for every onsite job at its operations by 2025.

ESG in the mining industry: What's missing?
ESG in the mining industry: What's missing?

By 31 Mar 2022


Strengthening the public education system


Said Jonathan Samuel, Anglo American’s group head of responsible business partnerships: “To achieve our education target, we will aim to strengthen the public education system by training educators, practitioners, and school management teams, and upgrade basic school infrastructure and equipment including providing Wi-Fi and computers at over 100 primary and secondary public schools in South Africa.

"We are already supporting more than 73,000 students from early childhood development centres, primary schools and secondary schools, with more children to benefit in Phase 2 of the programme. To achieve our livelihood target we plan to provide mentorship, capacity building, skills development and access to finance to small businesses in the mining value chain and in other sectors, with a focus on women and young people. Since 2018, we have supported over 13,500 jobs and facilitated R430m of loans to small businesses in South Africa through Anglo American’s Zimele Loan Fund.”

Business can reconnect with its purpose as pandemic restrictions ease
Business can reconnect with its purpose as pandemic restrictions ease

Issued by Trialogue 21 Apr 2022


Anglo American has committed to contributing additional funds to agreed social causes if it falls short of fully achieving its education and livelihood targets under the terms of the IFC loan.
NextOptions
Read more: Anglo American, International Finance Corporation

Related

Learners at Residensia Secondary School in Sebokeng receive school chairs donation
Adopt-a-SchoolLearners at Residensia Secondary School in Sebokeng receive school chairs donation2 Jun 2022
Image: Supplied - Moedi Secondary School
109 schools get ICT injection from Anglo American19 May 2022
Anglo American to return to Zambia with Arc Minerals copper deal
Anglo American to return to Zambia with Arc Minerals copper deal13 May 2022
A world first, Anglo American launches 2MW nuGen hydrogen-powered haul truck
A world first, Anglo American launches 2MW nuGen hydrogen-powered haul truck9 May 2022
De Beers signs contracts with Angola for diamond licences
De Beers signs contracts with Angola for diamond licences20 Apr 2022
Source:
Launch of SA's first national green finance taxonomy4 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz