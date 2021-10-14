Lisa Bayliss, head of copy at FoxP2

It’s a huge honour to be judging at this year’s Loeries – and a huge responsibility – where creatives across the region have put their heart and soul into the work. Also, when we decide what makes the cut today, it influences the kind of work that’s made tomorrow. Ultimately, hopefully, it leads to better work out there for consumers to enjoy.I’ve judged Ad of the Month a few times but this is the first time I’m judging the Loeries, so it’s very exciting! I think I was selected because we won last year’s Grand Prix for Outdoor for our #16DaysOfLight campaign for First for Women.I gave my newborn baby boy a kiss and a cuddle :)It’s a privilege. Ever since I won my first Loerie back in 2004, I have loved and admired this festival and relished the work that it produces, so I’m thrilled to be judging some of it.Live, PR & OOHI hope to see some work that makes me green with envy. I expect some good debates – judging can be so subjective so it’s always interesting to hear my fellow judges’ points of view regarding the merits or shortcomings of certain pieces. And since I have a traditional advertising background, I look forward to learning from the PR specialists in my panel.Work that makes me smile or laugh or cry – work that makes me feel something. Work that makes me jealous – that makes me think “Damn, I wish I’d thought of that”. Simple ideas beautifully executed. And work that makes a difference – work that’s noble, that touches peoples’ lives or changes the way they think about things – work that moves us as a society forward.Brands have suffered. Budgets have suffered. Agencies have suffered. Opportunities have been lost. The remote working thing has definitely taken its toll on agency culture. But that said, it has also inspired some really great thinking – and some clever ways around the hurdles it has thrown at us.Hands down my best Loeries moment was winning a Grand Prix last year. I wasn’t really expecting it, which made it all the more special. I had also just the day before found out that I was pregnant, so I literally felt like I had won the work/life lottery!I’m expecting to see a lot of work influenced by the pandemic, and local work tackling GBV, which of course has been exacerbated by the pandemic.I think SA creatives punch above our weight globally.The last year has been full of challenges, from lockdowns to budget cuts. I’m looking forward to seeing how creatives across the region have risen above these challenges to keep fighting the good fight. I’m looking forward to seeing work that shines despite these challenges – or, indeed, work that shines because of them.To me, #FightTheGoodFight means not giving up. Not backing down when a good idea demands fighting for. Not caving in when deadlines or budgets threaten to cloud the bigger picture. Not settling for second best, or good enough, or the easy way. Because great work takes fighting for. It should never be easy.Pushing clients to stand for something. Using the influence we have to make work that makes a difference – whether it’s helping people in need or simply making a nation that’s had to endure a pretty shitty year, smile.