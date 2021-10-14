Industries

#Loeries2021: "A good idea demands fighting for," says Lisa Bayliss of FoxP2

14 Oct 2021
Evan-Lee CourieBy: Evan-Lee Courie
Lisa Bayliss is the head of copy at FoxP2 and sits on the Live, PR & OOH category at Loeries 2021.
Lisa Bayliss, head of copy at FoxP2
Lisa Bayliss, head of copy at FoxP2

Bizcommunity How do you feel about judging at this year’s Loeries?


It’s a huge honour to be judging at this year’s Loeries – and a huge responsibility – where creatives across the region have put their heart and soul into the work. Also, when we decide what makes the cut today, it influences the kind of work that’s made tomorrow. Ultimately, hopefully, it leads to better work out there for consumers to enjoy.

Bizcommunity Tell us more about yourself and why you believe you were selected – your judging experience and so on.


I’ve judged Ad of the Month a few times but this is the first time I’m judging the Loeries, so it’s very exciting! I think I was selected because we won last year’s Grand Prix for Outdoor for our #16DaysOfLight campaign for First for Women.


Bizcommunity When you heard about being selected as a judge, how did you celebrate the news?


I gave my newborn baby boy a kiss and a cuddle :)

Bizcommunity What does this mean to you, personally?


It’s a privilege. Ever since I won my first Loerie back in 2004, I have loved and admired this festival and relished the work that it produces, so I’m thrilled to be judging some of it.

Bizcommunity Which category will you be judging?


Live, PR & OOH

Bizcommunity What do you expect to experience as a judge?


I hope to see some work that makes me green with envy. I expect some good debates – judging can be so subjective so it’s always interesting to hear my fellow judges’ points of view regarding the merits or shortcomings of certain pieces. And since I have a traditional advertising background, I look forward to learning from the PR specialists in my panel.

Bizcommunity What specific criteria will you be looking for when judging?


Work that makes me smile or laugh or cry – work that makes me feel something. Work that makes me jealous – that makes me think “Damn, I wish I’d thought of that”. Simple ideas beautifully executed. And work that makes a difference – work that’s noble, that touches peoples’ lives or changes the way they think about things – work that moves us as a society forward.

Bizcommunity You have some major experience in the creative industry. Could you comment on the impact of Covid-19 on the industry?


Brands have suffered. Budgets have suffered. Agencies have suffered. Opportunities have been lost. The remote working thing has definitely taken its toll on agency culture. But that said, it has also inspired some really great thinking – and some clever ways around the hurdles it has thrown at us.

Bizcommunity Share a few of your favourite Loeries-related moments over the years – either from attending personally or agency winning work-related.


Hands down my best Loeries moment was winning a Grand Prix last year. I wasn’t really expecting it, which made it all the more special. I had also just the day before found out that I was pregnant, so I literally felt like I had won the work/life lottery!

Bizcommunity Any predictions of trends that are likely to stand out at Loeries 2021?


I’m expecting to see a lot of work influenced by the pandemic, and local work tackling GBV, which of course has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Bizcommunity What do you believe SA creatives bring to the Loeries judging mix?


I think SA creatives punch above our weight globally.
Our standards are high, and I believe our diversity makes for some really great, really insightful thinking.
Bizcommunity Lastly, what are you most looking forward to from Loeries 2021?


The last year has been full of challenges, from lockdowns to budget cuts. I’m looking forward to seeing how creatives across the region have risen above these challenges to keep fighting the good fight. I’m looking forward to seeing work that shines despite these challenges – or, indeed, work that shines because of them.
#Loeries2021: &quot;Fight for that idea. It's as simple as that&quot; - Keri-Ann Stanton
#Loeries2021: "Fight for that idea. It's as simple as that" - Keri-Ann Stanton

By Evan-Lee Courie 7 hours ago


Bizcommunity What does #FightTheGoodFight mean to you?


To me, #FightTheGoodFight means not giving up. Not backing down when a good idea demands fighting for. Not caving in when deadlines or budgets threaten to cloud the bigger picture. Not settling for second best, or good enough, or the easy way. Because great work takes fighting for. It should never be easy.
#FightTheGoodFight means finding a way around obstacles as they arise. It also means standing up for what you believe in.
Pushing clients to stand for something. Using the influence we have to make work that makes a difference – whether it’s helping people in need or simply making a nation that’s had to endure a pretty shitty year, smile.


Evan-Lee Courie
Let's do Biz