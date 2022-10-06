Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sigma ConnectedSA SharesBizcommunity.comCareerJunctionicandi CQpinpoint oneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Management & Leadership News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

HR & Management jobs

  • Tertiary Campus Sales Manager Klerksdorp
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    How to combat 'quiet quitting' in your workplace

    6 Oct 2022
    Zuko MdwabaBy: Zuko Mdwaba
    Managers have seen more changes to their role over the past two years than they did during the last decade. Today their role has a dual purpose: to drive business growth and invest in their employees' experience.
    Zuko Mdwaba, Area Vice President at Salesforce South Africa
    Zuko Mdwaba, Area Vice President at Salesforce South Africa

    A positive employee experience is not a nice to have, it’s essential. This is made all the more clear in the era of “quiet quitting”, a term coined to describe employee withdrawal and disengagement.

    Engaged employees mean higher productivity, better retention and happy customers, which leads to better business outcomes. That’s a win for everyone. To achieve this, businesses need to understand who their people are, what they need, and how they can meet those needs.

    All managers need to be connectors

    Employees are craving connection after being apart throughout the pandemic, but they also want to retain flexibility in how they work. Managers therefore have a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between employee needs and employer policies - supporting employees in their personal as well as professional lives, paving the way for better work-life balance, and career growth.

    The first step is recognising that employees have unique constraints. Every member of a team has a different home environment. Some have children. Some don’t. Some have private home offices. Some take meetings in a busy kitchen. Some may have greater responsibilities outside of work.

    Forcing all employees to work in a certain way or be in the office at specific times can lead to employee disengagement and resentment. We need to move on from the “where” we work and focus on the how we can create exceptional employee experiences wherever we are.

    5 tried and tested ways to maintain employee engagement
    5 tried and tested ways to maintain employee engagement

    By 12 Jul 2021

    By leading with flexibility and giving employees choice, we can deepen engagement, drive productivity and build a more inclusive workforce.

    Managers should be recognised and listened to, as the main connection point to the company for many employees, and a critical retention and performance indicator.

    Technology as an enabler of culture

    We know that when technology is well-integrated with an organisation’s culture, employee engagement goes up and attrition goes down.

    And whilst we can survive — and thrive — without an office, we cannot exist without the tech we rely on for work.

    With the right collaborative tools we can make day-to-day work more efficient and more enjoyable. Accelerating connections across teams, regions and time zones, streamlining administrative tasks, curating and sharing documentation with time-saving automations are just some of the ways companies are unlocking productivity from anywhere.

    This is why Slack introduced Slack canvas, a new surface where teams can create, organise, and share essential information.

    Image source: Christina Morillo from
    How the 'stay interview' could put an end to exit interviews

    26 Jul 2022

    Just like most customers say that the experiences they have with an organisation are as important as the products and services they provide, employees too, seek people-centric experiences.

    Amid increasing digital skills gaps and ‘Great Resignation’ trends, for companies to continue evolving and improving their digital HQ, they must ensure they are investing in and attracting the right IT professionals.

    To fill roles, IT leaders must look to broader, company-wide process improvements, through automation, that foster innovation, enhance user experiences, and drive efficient growth.

    Employee experience is not a one time fix

    Flexibility and collaboration are growing markers of driving engagement and retention. Yet the ‘quiet’ withdrawal trend shows that employee experience is not a one time fix.

    Companies must continually listen and adapt to ensure they are meeting the needs of their people. By making the employee experience more simple and efficient, they can prevent disengagement and increase productivity, which directly benefits a company’s bottom line.

    The sooner businesses recognise this and equip their managers with the skills and technology they need, the sooner they’ll reap the benefits.

    NextOptions
    Zuko Mdwaba
    Zuko Mdwaba's articles

    About Zuko Mdwaba

    Zuko Mdwaba is Area Vice President at Salesforce South Africa.
      Read more: employee engagement, employee retention, Salesforce, talent retention, Zuko Mdwaba, the great resignation, great resignation, Salesforce South Africa

      Related

      Source:
      5 reasons to not overlook Generation X just yet26 Sep 2022
      #LunchtimeMarketing: Human-centered leadership key to business advancement
      #LunchtimeMarketing: Human-centered leadership key to business advancement16 Sep 2022
      Image source: Andrea Piacquadio from
      How the global workforce's identity crisis is hurting our front-line workers13 Sep 2022
      Planning guide for retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season
      Planning guide for retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season7 Sep 2022
      How Acrobat Sign e-signatures support global media brands
      DaxDataHow Acrobat Sign e-signatures support global media brands22 Aug 2022
      SA's top 5 consumer trends and what they mean for your business
      SA's top 5 consumer trends and what they mean for your business28 Jul 2022
      Image source: Christina Morillo from
      How the 'stay interview' could put an end to exit interviews26 Jul 2022
      The office that fits in your pocket: Cloud migration tips for SME owners
      The office that fits in your pocket: Cloud migration tips for SME owners26 Jul 2022

      News

      More industry news
      Let's do Biz