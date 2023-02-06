3 SA Tourism board members resign

The resignations come after news published in Daily Maverick, which revealed a proposed sponsorship of Tottenham Hotspur by the South African government through its marketing agency, SA Tourism for a three-year deal with the English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur, amounting to £42.5m, or around R900m.
However, in a media briefing held last week, SA Tourism’s acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, said the funding was meant to be spent on foreign soil regardless of the initiative.
Media Statement: South African Tourism Confirms Three Board Members Resignations pic.twitter.com/RSqFp1O7tt— Dept of Tourism (@Tourism_gov_za) February 4, 2023
Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu has accepted the three board members' resignation and thanked them for their service.