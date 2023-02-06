3 SA Tourism board members resign

South African Tourism board members, Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson have resigned from the board with immediate effect.

The resignations come after news published in Daily Maverick, which revealed a proposed sponsorship of Tottenham Hotspur by the South African government through its marketing agency, SA Tourism for a three-year deal with the English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur, amounting to £42.5m, or around R900m.

However, in a media briefing held last week, SA Tourism’s acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, said the funding was meant to be spent on foreign soil regardless of the initiative.

Media Statement: South African Tourism Confirms Three Board Members Resignations pic.twitter.com/RSqFp1O7tt — Dept of Tourism (@Tourism_gov_za) February 4, 2023

Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu has accepted the three board members' resignation and thanked them for their service.